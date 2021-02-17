EMERCell Signs Strategic Partnership with Onward Therapeutics for the Development of its NK Cell Therapy Technology

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMERCell, a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and cell-based therapies for oncology targets through to pharmaceutical development, announces the signature of a strategic partnership with Onward Therapeutics. The significant investment, of a confidential amount, will be made in three instalments that will allow EMERCell to reach the first human clinical trials.

"We are delighted to partner with Onward Therapeutics, whose teams have recognized expertise in the development of new drugs in oncology and with whom we have strong synergies. Their participation is a recognition of our expertise and will allow us to accelerate our development," said Patrick Henno, founder and Chairman of EMERCell.

“We are pleased to collaborate with EMERCell to scale up their patented process of activation and amplification of the allogeneic NK cells for clinical development,” said Dr. C. Grace Yeh, Chairman and CEO of Onward. “Accessing to the highly activated NK cells allows Onward to explore their potentials for improved efficacy in the immunotherapy for cancer patients.”

During the last few years, EMERCell, with the support of the Italian company Bioline diagnostici, has developed and patented, in partnership with the University Hospital of Montpellier, the University of Montpellier and Inserm, a process for the production of a therapeutic tool composed of NK cells. EMERCell is now focusing on the development of its first product, NK-001, a new innovative therapy drug (ATMP) for the treatment of cancer.

About Onward Therapeutics

Onward Therapeutics is a development stage oncology company, focusing on the identification and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer.

About EMERCell

EMERCell was created in February 2013 and is located at the IRMB (Institute of Regenerative Medicine and Biotherapies) at the Saint-Eloi University Hospital Center, Montpellier, France. One of EMERCell's lead drug candidates, NK-001, is intended for the treatment of CD20-positive lymphomas in patients refractory to conventional therapies. It is a patented process for pre-activating and amplifying the effects of allogeneic NK (Natural Killer) cells. EMERCell collaborates with numerous industrial and academic partners. The company has received the support of the Occitanie Region (ADI) and Bpifrance and has obtained a FUI (financing). EMERCell is a member of Eurobiomed.