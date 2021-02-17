KBRA Assigns AA+, Positive Outlook to the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2021 Series 3 (Taxable)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Positive Outlook to the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2021 Series 3 (Taxable).

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Positive Outlook on the State of Wisconsin’s (the State’s) outstanding General Obligation (GO) Bonds and long-term rating of AA with a Positive Outlook on the State’s outstanding Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs). Lastly, KBRA affirms the short-term rating of K1+ on the State’s GO Commercial Paper (CP) Program and GO Expendable Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program.

The Positive Outlook reflects the State’s continued fiscal discipline and the resulting improvement in its financial reserves. The Outlook also reflects KBRA’s expectation the State will return to its positive economic trajectory after recovering from the disruptions caused by the pandemic, demonstrating greater resilience and recovery than much of the nation.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Strength and breadth of the State’s general obligation pledge.

Trend of conservative budgets, strong financial results, and improving reserves.

Strong liquidity position, based on all sources of available cash for State operations.

Credit Challenges

Economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modest, though now positive, General Fund balance ($1.5 million), on a GAAP-basis.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Prudent accumulation of reserves during periods of economic prosperity demonstrates strong fiscal control and affords the State financial flexibility, bolstering its ability to weather a recessionary downturn.

Continued growth in the economic base yielding improvement in the State’s ability to generate revenue for operations and the payment of debt service.

For Downgrade

Material financial weakening with chronic budgetary imbalance over an extended period.

ESG Considerations

When relevant to credit, ESG factors are incorporated into the credit analysis in the same manner as all other credit-relevant factors. Among the ESG factors that have impact on this rating analysis are:

Discussion in RD 1: Management Structure, Budgeting Practices and Policies, considers several Governance Factors. The state’s management structure, transparency, policies and practices contribute to strong governance.

Discussion in RD 3: Service Area and Economy reflects Social Factors. KBRA has examined the following areas for this credit: trends in population, education, income, poverty levels, employment, unemployment, GSP and the economic impacts of COVID-19.

