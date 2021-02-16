Lotus International Company Partners With Shell to Extend Its Brand Into E-Mobility With the New Shell RIDE E-Scooter

CANTON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lotus International Company – a Shell consumer products brand licensee – announced today the debut of Shell RIDE SR-5S e-scooter in North America. This is the first offering in the Shell e-mobility line of products.

The electric SR-5S boasts a sleek design and provides a lower-carbon means of transport for personal journeys. Its features include:

Front-wheel motor with a 350-watt capacity;

Maximum speed of 15.5 miles per hour and a maximum range of 18 miles on a full charge;

Cruise control and three separate speed modes;

Strong safety features, including dual-braking functionality;

Folding mechanism for easy storage and transportation;

A strong chassis and hybrid wheels for greater stability and ride comfort, and;

The companion Shell RIDE app (available for Android and iOS devices) controls speed modes, lighting modes, a trip computer, security features, and more.

“The Shell RIDE e-scooter is a fun, reliable, and low-emission personal transportation method for life’s short journeys; whether it’s your ride to work or school, a spin in the park, or exploring a new city,” says Darren S. Ivey, Director of Sales & Marketing, Lotus International Company, a Brand Licensing partner for Shell and the supplier and marketer of the product line.

In the U.S., 46 percent of journeys are made by cars travelling less than three miles. Electric scooters provide a simple-to-use, lower-carbon solution for these journeys. According to the 2019 EPA Automotive Trends Report, the average passenger car emits approximately 0.78 pounds of CO2 per mile driven, about 2.34 pounds of CO2 for every three mile trip.

Ivey added, “The people who purchase this e-scooter understand the importance in reducing emissions and making the world a better place, while still enjoying the ride in our fast-paced, on-demand world.”

With an MSRP of $769, the Shell RIDE SR-5S e-scooter is currently available for pre-order in the U.S. on Amazon.com and will be available at QVC, Walmart.com as well as other retailers in Canada and Mexico in the coming months.

About Lotus International Company

Lotus International Company is an integrated specialty technology firm based in Canton, Michigan. It is responsible for sales, marketing, distribution, and service of Shell brand e-mobility products. Lotus International Company is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under license.

Learn more about Shell Ride at www.shellride.com.