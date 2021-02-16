Dentsu Partners With Urban One and NABOB To Launch a New Original Audio Series That Taps Into Diverse Voices and Is Exclusively Distributed by Black-Owned and Operated Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentsu International continues its commitment to champion meaningful progress by collaborating with One Solution, an award-winning division of Urban One, to launch a first-of-its-kind audio series. Created for Black audiences and produced and distributed exclusively by underrepresented businesses, the series aims to address the inequities in the advertising supply chain by providing a platform for advertisers to engage consumers through entertaining and informative content.

The series called “More Than That with Gia Peppers” – is a sonic journey across Black America, leveraging conversations between our host, esteemed entertainment journalist, Gia Peppers, and well-known guests about topics impacting and inspiring Black American listeners. Conceived by dentsu and co-created and produced by One Solution, “More Than That with Gia Peppers” leverages the powerful medium of audio storytelling to bring thought-provoking conversations detailing the Black experience to life. Part radio show, part podcast, part historical record – “More Than That with Gia Peppers” is a new model for an authentic way to co-create unique and engaging content while also shifting media dollars to create a more equitable supply chain.

On hosting this series, Gia Peppers said: “I'm so excited to be leading the conversations in this new series, ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’. This is an incredibly important contribution to the expansion of Black storytelling. In this audio series, we will get the chance to dive into the worlds of the award-winning writers, venture capitalists, social activists and advocates for wellness. Happy to join Urban One as we’ll explore the genius of Black people everywhere with informative and inspiring conversations for everyone.”

