Two-Time Olympic Medalist Shannon Bahrke to Keynote SheTech Virtual Summit

Women Tech Council today announced that Shannon Bahrke will be the opening keynote of the 2021 SheTech Live Virtual Summit, a STEM activation program for high school girls. As a two-time Olympic medalist and three-time Olympic athlete turned entrepreneur, Bahrke's journey of overcoming challenges, being goal-driven, relentlessly pursuing your dreams and embracing your uniqueness will inspire girls attending to overcome the barriers keeping them from pursuing STEM fields and career opportunities in tech.

“One of the biggest barriers for countless girls considering STEM is the lack of mentors and role models who can change their vision of what’s possible and what they are capable of,” said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. “Shannon’s story and passion are proof that you can dream big, overcome obstacles and that these girls are capable of achieving everything they have ever dreamed they could be, and more.”

The Summit creates a live experience where high school girls throughout the state and country can come together at the same time, share a common experience, and develop insights that help them see how their dreams can be accomplished with technology. Through live career workshops, industry mentor interactions and insights from inspiring role models like Bahrke and women leading STEM innovations, the Summit helps students see the unparalleled opportunities for them in STEM fields and gives them the inspiration to pursue these paths. Thousands of girls, hundreds of industry mentors and several leading industry companies will participate.

“After three Olympics and two medals, I’ve seen firsthand that anyone can accomplish amazing things when they find their passion and determine that they will never give up,” said Bahrke. “These girls will have the power and potential to change the world, accomplish more than they ever dreamed, be their best selves, and transform the future for the better with their vision, grit, and inspiration.”

Over the last eight years, SheTech has activated more than 18,000 girls to pursue STEM fields. In addition to the Summit, SheTech provides year-round opportunities to engage girls in STEM through industry internships, mentor and role model connections, information about college scholarships and help connecting with STEM resources in their school and district. This continued exposure and integration with industry helps change their perception of what they can become and gives them the resources and support to launch successful STEM careers.

The SheTech Virtual Summit is sponsored by Adobe, Ancestry, Dealertrack, Dell Technologies and Vivint Smart Home.

Registration for SheTech is now open at www.shetechexplorer.com.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org.