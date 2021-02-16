Zero Motorcycles and EagleRider Form First National Network of Electric Motorcycle Rentals

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, today announced a partnership with EagleRider, the world's largest motorcycle rental, tour, and membership company, to include electric motorcycles from Zero into its premium line-up of brand offerings. The agreement begins with full sized electric motorcycles being available for rent today at the Las Vegas NV, San Francisco CA, Los Angeles CA, Phoenix AZ, and Miami FL locations.

“The riding experience of a Zero is fundamentally different than that of any other motorcycle, especially a gas-powered one, but the ownership of an EV is materially different, as well,” said Mike Cunningham, VP of Sales for the Americas for Zero Motorcycles. “Taking a Zero home and living with it for a few days may seem like just an extended demo ride, but the impact of the experience on riders is significant,” Cunningham added.

In addition to the grander demo experience of a rental, this program also provides a simulated ownership experience. The firms each intend to capitalize on this by offering incentives to renters who choose to purchase a new Zero Motorcycle in that the cost of the rental will be discounted from the retail price of a new model up to $300 USD. This type of innovative approach to business was just one area where the two brands were natural fits for each other.

“For nearly 30 years, EagleRider has been setting the standard in how motorcycle rentals and touring should be done and has always offered the finest selection of American and international brands to riders the world over,” said Arthur Petersen, Fleet Director for EagleRider. “Adding Zero to our premium model line-up means we can confidently say we’ll be offering the best electric motorcycles available as part of our fleet selection, as well.”

With the massive digital and foot traffic that EagleRider commands through its dozens of global locations and their respective digital footprints, motorcycle riders everywhere are sure to recognize the opportunity to ride electric has never been so great. Additionally, with dealerships and distributors in over 30 countries and territories, Zero Motorcycles is certain to generate more attention to EagleRider locations than before the announcement, too. More important than simple metrics and web-traffic, though, is that this partnership helps to amplify the story of electric motorcycles to new riders as well as introduce more existing riders to the benefits of motorcycle rentals and Club EagleRider memberships.

“EagleRider provides the most expansive rider access of any organization on the planet, partnering with them was the obvious choice,” Cunningham added.

Information on the program, Zero Motorcycles, and rental locations can be found at https://www.zeromotorcycles.com/rentals. For details on the redemption of a rental credit towards the purchase of a new Zero, contact any local Zero Motorcycle Dealer.

About Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted by hand in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley tech with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for intelligent, innovative riders around the world.

About EagleRider

EagleRider, the world's largest motorcycle rental, tour, and membership company, carries the largest selection of new Harley-Davidson, BMW, Triumph, Ducati, and more for rent and touring. All motorcycles are maintained to meet strict factory standards providing the most fun, safe, and affordable riding experience. EagleRider operates from over 200 worldwide locations, leads over 100 guided and self-drive motorcycle tours including Route 66 and the Wild West, and convenient one-way motorcycle rentals, luggage storage, free parking, free use of DOT-approved helmets, amazing Club EagleRider membership benefits, and more.