DynCorp International Awarded UH-60 Contractor Logistics Support Services Task Order

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Dec. 15, the Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, awarded DynCorp International (DI) a task order to provide UH-60 Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) under the Worldwide Logistics Support Services - Contractor Logistics Support (WLSS-C) multiple award IDIQ. This task order, valued at $554.1 million if all options are exercised, consists of a six-year period of performance which includes three months for mobilization, five years of CLS performance with one base year and four option years, and three months for demobilization with a six-month option to extend services.

On the WLSS-C UH-60 CLS task order, DI will provide critical equipment, material and services to support the U.S. Army, Multi‐National Aviation Special Project Office (MASPO), Department of Defense (DoD) and the host nation of Afghanistan. These services include but are not limited to: the purchase of parts, components, equipment, spares, consumables and materiel necessary to support the mission of the MASPO, the Afghan Special Mission Wing (SMW) and its supporting Special Operations Advisory Group (SOAG), and the Afghan Air Force (AAF) and its supporting Train, Advise and Assist Command ‐ Air (TAAC‐A). DI will perform CLS and hybrid CLS through integration of Afghan military workers, when provided, to support and ensure continued airworthiness of aircraft.

“We are excited to expand our position as the largest aviation services provider for the U.S. Army,” said Joe Dunaway, president of DynAviation. “This award continues DI’s legacy of support for MASPO and the Afghan forces.”

In support of this task order, DI will hire approximately 250 personnel. The start date is Jan. 1, 2021, work will be performed in Afghanistan and managed from DI’s Huntsville, Alabama, office. DI will incorporate DynMRO as the maintenance management information system (MMIS) for the Afghan fleet of UH-60 aircraft. DynMRO will enable Afghans to gain maintenance management proficiencies needed for the Afghan military to perform supply support functions.

In November, Amentum acquired DynCorp International, a provider of sophisticated aviation, logistics, training, intelligence and operational solutions in more than 30 countries worldwide. By joining forces, the combined companies are delivering enhanced capabilities for their customers, including a full suite of logistics/aviation services and solutions to support their needs anywhere, anytime.

