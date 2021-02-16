AVANGRID Announces Open Solicitation From Qualified Developers for Excelsior Connect

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today a notice of open solicitation for transmission service on the Excelsior Connect, the company’s proposal to build an underground clean energy superhighway linking the congested upstate and downstate regions. The proposed transmission line will span more than 260 miles, all within New York state.

“The Excelsior Connect will increase New York City’s access to clean energy and reduce its dependence on fossil fuel energy generation,” said Dennis V. Arriola, CEO of AVANGRID. “This will be a New York project for New York customers - improving reliability and resiliency of the power grid, creating new jobs, generating tax revenues and supporting economic development, while building new access for future clean energy projects. At AVANGRID, we are committed to providing clean energy solutions and are excited about this project as a potential contender to help New York meet its clean energy goals.”

Using state-of-the-art High-Voltage Direct Current technology, the 1310 MW bidirectional line will enable the delivery of clean renewable energy into New York City (Zone J) and support New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act targets.

Through the open solicitation process, AVANGRID intends to negotiate contracts with qualified developers for transmission service that will enable energy deliverability into Zone J to support New York’s clean energy goals, including Tier 4 within the Clean Energy Standard. AVANGRID seeks to partner with a developer or group of developers to submit a response to the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) Tier 4 Request for Proposals (RFP) due May 12, 2021. Energy developers wishing to participate in the open solicitation should complete and submit the Expression of Interest form by March 8, 2021.

Questions or request for information can be sent to excelsiorconnect@avangrid.com.

For updates and project information regarding the open solicitation process, please visit avangridnetworks.com/excelsiorconnect.

