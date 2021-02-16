Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub Debuts its Multi-Modal Export Capability

SAVANNAH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH), a 2,600 acre master planned multi-modal industrial park development partnership between OmniTRAX – The Broe Group’s transportation affiliate – and Effingham County Industrial Development Authority (ECIDA), announced dual project milestones that mark the park’s official opening. A&R Logistics’ new global export headquarters is fully operational and the park’s new OmniTRAX rail infrastructure that enables its multi-modal export capability is officially receiving shipments from Class 1 providers CSX Transportation (CSX) and Norfolk Southern Rail (NS).

“The amazing speed of this buildout delivered well ahead of plan, under these market conditions, is a testament to the shared commitment and incredible collaboration from OmniTRAX, Broe Real Estate Group, Effingham County, the Class I railroads and the Port of Savannah,” said A&R Logistics President Chris Ball. “The Port of Savannah is poised to be a key plastics export hub, and our new export operation delivers a strategic facility from which we can best serve our customers’ global needs.”

The Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH) is a public-private partnership between Effingham County Industrial Development Authority and The Broe Group, parent company of affiliates OmniTRAX and Broe Real Estate. The planned twenty million square foot logistics park offers an ideal location within 12 miles of The Port of Savannah, America’s 3rd largest port, and has received tremendous support from Effingham County, the State of Georgia and the Georgia Ports Authority as well as its two rail partners CSX and NS. Savannah Gateway unlocks unparalleled multi-modal logistics connectivity through rail, truck and ship to markets throughout the Southeast, North America and the World.

“The A&R facility, SGIH’s new rail yards and the miles of park rail infrastructure are the latest examples of OmniTRAX’s ability to create and deliver full spectrum rail served real estate solutions designed to solve customer needs,” said OmniTRAX Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Accounts Scott Brinner.

“Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub is well positioned to capture the unprecedented level of industrial demand in the region,” said Broe Real Estate Group Executive Vice President Reagan Shanley. “As supply chains evolve to meet changing consumption and manufacturing patterns, the importance of proximity, optionality and efficiency has never been greater. SGIH combines the power of dual rail optionality with the most efficient port in the nation to deliver unmatched logistics efficiency. To continue to meet this demand, multiple new large-scale projects are currently underway.”

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s fastest growing railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. Broe Real Estate Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s fastest growing railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum, LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.