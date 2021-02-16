Shift Concussion Management and VoxNeuro Announce Partnership to Elevate Concussion Evaluation and Treatment for Patients and Athletes

GUELPH, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift Concussion Management Guelph and VoxNeuro are pleased to announce their partnership, adding objective brain health data to Shift’s leading concussion management program. Shift Concussion Management Guelph, the founding clinic behind the internationally renowned Shift Concussion Management Program known for setting the gold standard for concussion care, has joined VoxNeuro’s growing clinical network as a Test Centre & Treatment Provider in Southern Ontario. VoxNeuro offers the world’s first objective brain health assessment that goes beyond a diagnosis. The assessment’s proprietary software, data and methods measure four core cognitive function areas: attention, concentration, information processing and memory.

At the multidisciplinary concussion clinic based out of Guelph, Ontario, Shift is dedicated to providing a high standard of care to all individuals who have sustained a concussion. Managing a concussion requires an individualized approach, and their evidence-based treatment methods ensure their patients get back to work, school, and daily activity safely and successfully. Shift Concussion Management Guelph also serves as the head office for their education platform of the same name, offering training programs to other Health Professionals in the field.

Through Shift and VoxNeuro’s partnership at the Guelph location, Shift will utilize VoxNeuro’s technology within their program’s clinical protocols as a template to expand the offering of VoxNeuro’s neurotechnology across Shift’s national network of affiliate clinics.

“Adding VoxNeuro’s brain health assessment to our Guelph clinic is a natural next step for us.” says Scott Haller, President of Shift Concussion Management. “This will give us the opportunity to add immediate, actionable, objective data to help us better evaluate and treat concussions going forward.”

Shift will use VoxNeuro’s objective data in conjunction with clinical findings to better inform treatment strategies, maximize patient outcomes, and expedite recovery timelines. Treatment methods may include a combination of functional rehabilitation, manual therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, sub-symptom threshold exercise training, mental health supports, education, daily planning and more. Shift also works with many high performance athletes and VoxNeuro’s objective assessments will play a key role in injury evaluation and return to play protocols for these individuals.

Concussions are a multifaceted injury that truly require a team of devoted professionals. Shift Concussion Management prides themselves in offering the highest level of concussion care to those in need.

“We are excited to have the Shift team join our growing family of Test Centre and Treatment Providers.” says Doug Watt, Chief Revenue Officer with VoxNeuro. “I am so impressed with the forward-thinking approach that Scott and Kailin and the team take with treating their patients. Shift’s philosophy and approach to standardization of concussion care is a great match with our own philosophy on improving brain health.”

About VoxNeuro – We give your brain a voice

VoxNeuro’s Cognitive Health Assessment ™ is backed by more than 30 years of peer-reviewed scientific research and offers the only objective brain health assessment that goes beyond a diagnosis, measuring the performance of a comprehensive suite of four core cognitive function areas: attention, concentration, information processing and memory. VoxNeuro is headquartered at McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton, ON, Canada. For more information visit www.voxneuro.com

The Cognitive Health Assessment ™ is available through VoxNeuro’s clinical network. To learn more, follow VoxNeuro on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Ask us about being selected as 1 of 11 emerging growth Canadian Life Sciences Companies by the Government of Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service.