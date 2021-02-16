1VALET and Building Stack Announce Collaboration

OTTAWA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1VALET and Building Stack announced today that the two property management platform providers have agreed upon a strategic collaboration. 1VALET will seamlessly integrate with Building Stack’s platform API, while Building Stack will benefit from 1VALET’s high-end building automation solution, offering users of both products a complete end-to-end solution.

“We’re excited and optimistic for the opportunities this collaboration will provide us,” said 1VALET Chief Product Officer Hanna Haddad. “Not only does it streamline resident onboarding in buildings powered by Building Stack and 1VALET, but the complementary platforms will allow both sides to explore new feature sets that will really help bring even more value to our customers.”

Building Stack’s all-in-one cloud-based platform enhances the rental property management experience for landlords, and simplifies life for residents. Their platform centralizes all the traditional property management processes, including rent payments, lease management, and vacancy listing, while at the same time allowing their user base of over 150,000 property managers to oversee and operate work orders and tenant requests.

Complementary to that, 1VALET’s smart building automation platform provides residents with a contactless smartphone-based living experience through a proprietary family of entry consoles, resident app and other software-centric solutions that better connects tenants to their building, and enhances resident engagement. The 1VALET platform provides unprecedented first-time delivery access to all of the leading courier companies through innovative smart parcel scanning features. It also centralizes all of the otherwise independent electrical-mechanical systems within a building, combining them into one web-based management portal.

“Our goal at Building Stack is to simplify the lives of Canadian landlords and tenants with our software solutions,” said Building Stack co-founder and COO Pablo Menghini. “A collaboration with 1VALET technologies is the perfect way to improve our users' experience. It's the integration of best-in-class software with best-in-class hardware. We are glad to enhance our offering through contactless resident services like building entry management and parcel delivery, securely available through our mobile app, for maximum safety and convenience."

About Building Stack

Building Stack is an all-in-one software for the next generation of Canadian property managers. We designed our solutions for ease of use and increased efficiency in order to simplify the life of landlords and tenants alike. Through our cloud-based platform, property managers can centralize their operations, accept online rent payments, automate their vacancy listing process, manage work orders and so much more.

With Building Stack, you can accelerate the growth of your property portfolio while focusing on what really matters: keeping your tenants happy. Visit buildingstack.com to learn more about our products.

About 1VALET

1VALET is a software-based smart building platform that integrates IoT smart technologies to convert any multi-family apartment or condominium into a connected smart building. By centralizing building systems into one web-based dashboard and empowering tenants with a Resident App, we’re able to streamline building operations, enhance your NOI, and create safer, smarter communities. To learn more, visit 1valet.com