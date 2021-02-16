Join Alicia Keys for an Unforgettable Evening at the Keys Soulcare Lounge Ulta Beauty Edition

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keys Soulcare, the lifestyle beauty brand created with 15-time Grammy-Award winning artist, producer, actress, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys, is now at Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer. The full collection of clean, cruelty-free offerings shines brightly within all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, prominently displayed at the entrance to encourage easy discovery of the dermatologist-developed formulas, skin-nourishing ingredients and soul-nurturing rituals.

“Helping to bring Alicia’s vision for Keys Soulcare to the world has been an honor and a life changing experience; together we have created a beautiful masterpiece. We are so proud that Ulta Beauty, America's premier beauty destination, is with us on this journey,” said Kory Marchisotto, President of Keys Soulcare. “There is uplifting energy that comes from Alicia and inspires Keys Soulcare. With Ulta Beauty we have created this energy for guests to experience, bringing this light in store.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Keys Soulcare to our Ulta Beauty family as the brand’s exclusive retail partner,” said Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer at Ulta Beauty. “The importance Alicia and team place on rituals with selfcare and wellness at the center is a refreshing, thoughtful approach that will resonate strongly with our guests. Our connection with the brand was immediate, not only because we both care deeply about clean ingredients but importantly, because we both believe beauty can and should empower everyone. We are proud to be on this journey with Keys Soulcare and look forward to continued mindfulness and success together.”

KEYS SOULCARE LOUNGE ULTA BEAUTY EDITION

To celebrate this moment, Alicia Keys will host a special evening in an Ulta Beauty Edition of the Keys Soulcare Lounge on February 18th at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

An evening filled with good vibes, musical performances and soulful conversations about beauty, Alicia will be joined by Ulta Beauty superstars, Pattern Beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jen Atkin, founder of OUAI x Mane Addicts as well as Ulta Beauty Collective members Ty Alexander and Darryl Dzapasi. These inspiring guests will come together to uplift each other, discussing achieving your highest vision, empowerment, joy and finding time to care for yourself.

This event is 100% virtual, 100% free to the public and 100% inspirational.

RSVP by visiting: keyssoulcarelounge.com/ultabeauty/.

“The Keys Soulcare Lounge Ulta Beauty Edition is a destination where we can all share, connect, embrace our radiance, empower each other and where we can laugh,” added Alicia Keys. “It’s just so beautiful to see how everything comes together. I couldn’t dream of a better partner for Keys Soulcare, and it means the world to me that Ulta Beauty has shown such genuine love and support! We are so good together!”

The new collection features the following dermatologist-developed, clean and cruelty-free offerings:

Sage + Oat Milk Candle ($38), a calming candle scented with sage and oat milk.

Skin Transformation Cream ($30), available Fragrance-Free, a hydrating face cream that helps reveal plumped and radiant-looking skin.

available Obsidian Facial Roller ($25), a stimulating, handcrafted obsidian stone facial roller that helps promote tranquility for revitalized-looking skin.

Golden Cleanser ($20), a gentle, soothing facial pore cleanser.

Be Luminous Exfoliator ($22), a restorative, water-activated exfoliating powder.

Harmony Mask ($28), a purifying face mask scented with soothing sandalwood.

Reviving Aura Mist ($22), a naturally rose-scented, revitalizing skin mist.

Comforting Balm ($12), a nourishing skin balm for the face and body.

Join us at the Keys Soulcare Lounge Ulta Beauty Edition on February 18 and nationwide across all Ulta Beauty stores to learn more.

About Keys Soulcare:

Keys Soulcare is a lifelong vision of global superstar artist, producer, actress, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys. Born of Alicia’s personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, the brand vision is more than skin deep. Keys Soulcare shares the soul of beauty through dermatologist-developed, clean formulas, skin-nourishing ingredients and soul-nurturing rituals. With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, cruelty-free offerings, Keys Soulcare aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action. Available at keyssoulcare.com and nationwide at Ulta Beauty stores and on ulta.com. Learn more by visiting www.keyssoulcare.com.