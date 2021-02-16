Pritzker Private Capital Launches PPC University

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pritzker Private Capital (“PPC”), a leader in family direct investing, today announced the launch of PPC University, a series of customized, graduate-level business education courses developed and presented in partnership with the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

PPC University courses will support the professional development of emerging leaders across the PPC family of companies. The program is guided by PPC’s longstanding commitment to partner with its companies, invest in its people and culture, and build successful businesses for the long term. PPC University is scheduled to begin instruction in March 2021.

“ PPC University embodies our commitment to support the growth of our companies and invest in our talented team,” said David Gau, Partner and Head of Operations at Pritzker Private Capital. “ As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of providing high-quality educational and professional development opportunities as we build a culture that upholds our core values of honesty, integrity and loyalty. We are pleased to launch PPC University alongside the exceptional educators at the Kelley School of Business.”

“ We're honored to work with Pritzker Private Capital in developing this important initiative,” said Idalene Kesner, Dean of the Kelley School and the Frank P. Popoff Chair of Strategic Management. “ The business world is always evolving, and we've been an experienced leader in helping businesses and professionals grow along with it for more than 40 years. It's always exciting to see where the extra momentum takes people, and we're looking forward to working with the future leaders in the PPC family.”

PPC University will offer tailored courses designed and taught by Kelley School faculty. Courses will focus on five specialty areas: modern marketing, finance, operations, data analytics, and leadership and people management. Each course will feature eight virtual lectures over the course of a month, taught by Kelley School professors with select PPC leadership participating as guest lecturers. At the conclusion of the program, participants will receive a certificate for their participation.

