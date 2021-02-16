Recruitee and Sympa Join Forces to Shape the Future of HR Technology

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sympa, a leading provider of core HR software in the Nordics and Recruitee, a leading provider of applicant tracking systems (ATS) in central Europe and the USA, are combining to create a premium digital HR solutions offering.

The collaboration brings both companies’ software solutions under one umbrella, providing companies with a full suite of advanced tools for automating HR tasks and amplifying the expertise of HR professionals. Going forward, customers will benefit from the expanded combined product offering, consisting of a leading talent acquisition platform and a comprehensive core HR platform, as well as the group’s significantly increased geographic reach.

The combined group will have over 4,000 customers across Europe and the USA, and a team of over 250 employees. Notable global brands such as Autobahn, Red Bull Media House, Innocent Drinks, Breitling, Oatly, BMW, Toyota, TNT, Dustin, and Byggmax, use the software today to acquire the best talent, hire more efficiently, nurture the development of their employees, and make smarter strategic decisions.

Keijo Karjalainen, CEO and co-founder of Sympa, commented: “We are excited to partner with Recruitee, one of the leading ATS providers to be able to offer a comprehensive suite of products to our customers. We’re thoroughly enjoying working with the teams at Recruitee and PSG and can’t wait to continue this strong partnership on what will be an exciting – not to mention fun – journey.”

“We are looking forward to working with the team at PSG and Sympa as we enter the next phase of our growth. This collaboration is a shortcut to our vision of providing companies with the best possible HR tools. With PSG as our backer, we aim to build a truly global presence and enhance our marketplace integrations,” commented Perry Oostdam – CEO and co-founder of Recruitee. CTO and co-founder, Pawel Smoczyk added: “We are excited by the opportunities ahead as we look to expand and develop our product range and continue working with our growing pool of both new and existing partners in the HR software space.”

Kirsten ter Horst, Head of HR at FRISS – a longstanding customer of both companies, remarked “We’ve been using both products successfully and can imagine how these would naturally fit together. We are very excited to hear of the combination and the opportunities it will offer us.”

PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with B2B software companies, will back the business as the majority shareholder, following its investment in Sympa in July 2020. Alfvén & Didrikson, an active, long-term backer of Nordic businesses with international growth potential, retains its minority stake after first investing in Sympa in 2016.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sympa

Sympa, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, offers a fully customizable core HR solution and is one of the fastest-growing HR vendors in the Nordics. It currently works with more than 700 organisations, including renowned brands in the Nordics, such as Oatly, BMW, Dustin, and Byggmax, to nurture the development of their employees, operate more efficiently and make smarter strategic decisions through its fully digital HR solution. Sympa has also one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in HR technology in Europe.

Learn more about Sympa’s HR solution and customers on the company’s website, www.sympa.com

Recruitee

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Recruitee is a cloud based ATS solutions provider. The company’s digital software solutions cover job board integrations, talent sourcing, applicant tracking, pipeline automation, scheduling automation and advanced hiring analytics. Since inception in 2015, Recruitee has grown to service more than 3,200 customers from over 75 countries, a majority of which are from the company’s core markets of Benelux, DACH, the UK and the US.

To learn more about Recruitee’s ATS solution, visit www.recruitee.com

PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with leading software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 65 companies and facilitated over 275 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

Alfvén & Didrikson

Alfvén & Didrikson is an active and long-term backer of passionate entrepreneurs and teams with international growth ambitions. Since 2010, the Alfvén & Didrikson team has made investments in fast-growing Northern European companies such as Trustly, Quinyx, Mentimeter, Acast, Offerta, PE Accounting, Ftrack, Joint Academy, Transfer Galaxy, Airmee and Paligo. For more information see www.alfvendidrikson.com