BOSAGORA Integrates With Chainlink to Use Oracle Solution

BOSAGORA integrates with Chainlink, a decentralized Oracle network. With the integration, BOSAGORA now can on-chainize real economy businesses in financial and educational fields by inputting and outputting verified data between on- and off-chains, using a decentralized Oracle network. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BOSAGORA Foundation (Chairman: Kim In-hwan) announced on February 16 that it integrates with Chainlink, a decentralized Oracle network.

BOSAGORA is a public blockchain platform that is building the ecosystem by providing technological and financial support to projects selected by node participants through democratic decision-making processes. In recent months, the blockchain platform is expanding the ecosystem by concluding partnerships with real economy partners in diverse fields, including finance and education.

As the decentralized Oracle network, Chainlink provides an interactive linking solution that delivers internal information to the outside by playing the role of blockchain meson and connecting smart contracts of blockchain with outside system or application program interfaces (APIs).

With the integration, BOSAGORA now can on-chainize real economy businesses in financial and educational fields by inputting and outputting verified data between on- and off-chains, using a decentralized Oracle network.

Moreover, smart contracts implemented in the blockchain will enable to get access to major off-chain resources, such as data feeds, web APIs and traditional bank account payments, while allowing to on-chainize various industry fields, including securities, bonds, derivatives, insurance and trade by providing an interactive linking solution that delivers internal information in blockchain to outside, using blockchain middleware.

“Exchange of verified data between reliable on-chain and off-chain through Oracle is an essential factor for BOSAGORA in developing into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO),” said Kim In-hwan, Chairman of BOSAGORA Foundation. “The integration with Chainlink is expected to play a significant part in business expansion of BOSAGORA that considers transparency, publicness and fairness as the highest values.”