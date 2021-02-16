MaxLinear Collaborates with Facebook Connectivity on Evenstar OpenRAN Solutions

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits today announced a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing algorithms into Evenstar radio units (RUs) .

The Evenstar program is a collaborative effort focused on building a general-purpose RAN reference architecture for 4G and 5G networks in the OpenRAN ecosystem. In partnering with Facebook Connectivity, MaxLinear will integrate its MaxLin radio processing algorithms including Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD) and Crest Factor Reduction (CFR) technologies with Evenstar RUs to enhance performance and reduce cost.

MaxLinear’s patented wideband linearization techniques are based on sophisticated machine learning algorithms that significantly improve the efficiency of power amplifiers when compared to other available industry solutions. This increased efficiency dramatically reduces system power consumption by as much as 300W for a 64-transceiver massive MIMO implementation, enabling easier deployment of lower-cost radios.

MaxLinear’s highly integrated RF transceivers deliver on the critical goals for 5G radio networks to simultaneously support wide signal bandwidths while reducing system power consumption. The MaxLinear transceiver portfolio includes the MxL1600 Quad-RF Transceiver and the MxL1550 Octal-RF Transceiver families.

“We are excited to contribute to the OpenRAN ecosystem and make Evenstar radio units more efficient,” said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of MaxLinear’s Wireless Infrastructure Group. “Our core technologies, including silicon transceivers, linearization and AI algorithms, will help enable the acceleration and adoption of OpenRAN solutions like Evenstar.”

“We are thrilled to welcome MaxLinear to the Evenstar program,” said Jaydeep Ranade, director of wireless engineering for Facebook Connectivity. “Our close collaboration with MaxLinear will accelerate innovation and performance improvements in the OpenRAN ecosystem. OpenRAN support is gaining momentum and we look forward to working together to make higher performance, open networks more accessible around the globe."

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit www.maxlinear.com.

