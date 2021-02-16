Ether Capital Corporation Announces Consulting Agreement With Purpose Investments on Digital Asset Investment Products

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ether Capital Corporation (“Ether Capital” or the “Company”) (NEO:ETHC) today announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) in which Ether Capital is a services provider to Purpose on digital asset investment products.

This agreement includes the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, a recently announced product which will be the world’s first physically settled Bitcoin ETF.

“Ether Capital is proud to partner with Purpose on its digital asset products,” said Brian Mosoff, CEO of Ether Capital. “On the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, we worked with the incredible team at Purpose to help address key issues relating to Bitcoin custody, Bitcoin transactions, liquidity, and market making. We are thrilled that the Purpose Bitcoin ETF is going to be the world’s first physically settled bitcoin ETF and are excited to assist Purpose in bringing novel and industry leading digital asset products to investors,” he added.

Ether Capital has significant experience and expertise in digital assets and believes it is uniquely positioned to assist Purpose in bringing this novel asset class to investors.

About Ether Capital Corporation

Ether Capital is a Toronto-based technology company whose long-term objective is to become the central business and investment hub for the Ethereum and Web 3 ecosystem. Ether Capital has invested in Ethereum’s native utility token “Ether” as a strategic asset, and selectively invests in projects, protocols and businesses that leverage the Ethereum ecosystem and Web 3 technologies. Founded by a highly experienced Board of Directors and management team, Ether Capital has the experience and relationships to support businesses and invest in industry-shifting disruptive technologies. For more information, visit http://ethcap.co/.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities described in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933.

The content of this document is for informational purposes only, and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. The information is not investment advice, nor is it tailored to the needs or circumstances of any investor. Information contained on this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this document and any representation to the contrary is an offence. Information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable, however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice and neither Ether Capital Corporation, nor any of its affiliates, will be held liable for inaccuracies in the information presented.