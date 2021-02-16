SANBlaze Announces Strategic Sales and Marketing Partnership with Gillaspy Associates for the Western US Region

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Responding to the growth of our NVMe test and measurement tools, SANBlaze has entered a joint sales and marketing agreement with Gillaspy Associates to expand support of our customers in the Western US region. Gillaspy brings a deep knowledge of the Storage Network industry, providing test and measurement tools, semiconductors, fiber optics and test automation equipment for the SAN market. Gillaspy's experience in the NVMe and SAN test equipment business complements the SANBlaze sales team well, increasing our ability to support our growing customer base.

Gillaspy's technical knowledge and long-standing reputation in the Storage Area Networking industry is a perfect fit for SANBlaze's NVMe product line which spans desktop and datacenter NVMe test systems, NVMe fabric (SAN) emulation and test, and the Certified by SANBlaze test automation software system.

“We are extremely excited to bring the added expertise and experience of Gillaspy to our sales channel in support of our Western Region data storage customers,” said Rick Walsh, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. “With the rapid adoption of our NVMe test systems, their expertise and experience with our customers' needs will enhance the support we can provide as we continue the growth we have enjoyed with our NVMe test and validation systems."

“SANBlaze is an excellent addition to our line card allowing Gillaspy Associates, Inc. to offer our data storage customers vital testing equipment for data storage product validation for a wide range of data storage protocols,” said Joe Gillaspy, President of Gillaspy Associates, Inc. “SANBlaze initiator and target emulation provides end-to-end product testing prior to deployment and provides the testing solutions our customers demand.”

Contact SANBlaze to learn more about our new partnership, our products, or to schedule a demo. Email us at sales@sanblaze.com or info@sanblaze.com.

About Gillaspy

Gillaspy Associates is one of the largest manufacturer sales representative and resale organizations in the United States and Canada. We specialize in Electronic Semiconductors, Electromechanical Devices, Test, Analysis and Connectivity Equipment for Development Engineers and Network Professionals

About SANBlaze

SANBlaze Technology, Inc. is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. SANBlaze systems are deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide.

SANBlaze is revolutionizing the SAN and Device Driver markets by offering NVMe testing end-to-end. We are first to market a solution that tests Native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) for complete end-to-end testing of your entire system using single port or dual port drives.