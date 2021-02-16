Amundi US Names BNY Mellon as Fund Service Provider

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amundi US, the US business of Amundi, one of the world’s ten largest asset managers,1 today announced that BNY Mellon, the world’s largest global asset servicer, has been selected to provide custody, fund accounting and administration and transfer agency services for the Pioneer Funds, which are managed by Amundi US.

Consolidating core fund services across the BNY Mellon platform is expected to result in operating efficiencies for the Pioneer Funds. BNY Mellon was selected following a detailed review of fund services available in the marketplace.

The Pioneer Funds and Amundi US will also benefit from the previously announced strategic alliance involving Amundi’s ALTO* portfolio management technology platform and the BNY Mellon OMNISM asset servicing platform.

Lisa Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Amundi US, said, “The Pioneer Funds selected BNY Mellon as the sole provider across core fund services in recognition of the benefits to fund shareholders. This partnership also will allow Amundi US to better leverage the innovative resources that our recently announced global alliance can bring to our US operation. Our multi-faceted alliance with BNY Mellon will have benefits across the entire organization, from the operating efficiencies benefitting Pioneer Funds’ shareholders to new, industry-leading technology tools and data insights benefitting our portfolio managers.”

Roman Regelman, Chief Executive Officer of Asset Servicing and Head of Digital at BNY Mellon, said, “We are delighted BNY Mellon has been selected by Amundi US and the Pioneer Funds to meet their comprehensive service needs. Amundi US is a sophisticated client with complex needs looking to provide the best services for fund shareholders, and we are confident that we can provide the right solution while delivering flexibility and choice through our OMNI platform.”

Fund services for the Pioneer Funds will transition to BNY Mellon during the remainder of 2021.

About Amundi US

Amundi US is the US business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally[1]. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs[2] and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

With our financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 4,500 employees in nearly 40 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the Paris stock exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $2.1 trillion of assets[3].

Amundi, a Trusted Partner, working every day in the interest of our clients and society

1. Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2020, based on assets under management as of 12/31/2019 2. Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo 3. Amundi data as of 12/31/2020 * Amundi Leading Technologies & Operations

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.