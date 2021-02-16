infiniDome Delivers GPS Monitoring and Protection Solution to Israel Railways

CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--infiniDome Ltd., The GPS Security Company, today announces participation with Israeli partner, Focus Telecom, in a new country-wide project with Israel Railways. The project involves deployment by Focus Telecom of GPS repeaters at more than 30 railway stations across Israel, providing accurate, location-based service indoors at all locations for a new Israel Railways ticketing app. A critical component of the project is a monitoring service that detects and provides alerts of any GPS disruption or interference in real time, as they are identified. This is facilitated by infiniDome’s IoT GPSensors and its cloud-based GPS monitoring service, infiniCloud.

“Incorporating infiniDome’s proven resilient PNT capability to monitor and protect such a critical GPS service is a necessary enhancement for government designated critical infrastructures,” said Ehud Sharar, Focus Telecom CEO.

infiniDome’s monitoring technology for critical assets detects and alerts operators of threats and disruptions of the essential GPS signals. These threats can originate from both malicious or natural causes.

“GPSensor IoT technology combined with our infiniCloud GPS security cloud assures real-time alerts about jamming attacks. All GPS signal data and its assured integrity are available as real time data so Israel Railways can react immediately and reduce downtime of the network,” said Omer Sharar, infiniDome CEO.

Israel Railways is the cornerstone of Israeli critical infrastructure. In 2018, Israel National Railway carried 68 million passengers. This same infiniDome GPS monitoring and protection technology is now available to defend critical infrastructure assets worldwide.

About Focus Telecom

Focus Telecom is a global provider of time synchronization solutions since 1995, offering consulting, cyber defense and synchronization solutions. Our end-to-end timing solutions generate, distribute and apply precise time for multiple industries, including Communications, Government/Security, Finance/IT, and Industry/Infrastructure. We enable our customers to build more reliable networks and systems supporting today’s precise timing standards. Visit https://www.focus-telecom.com.

About infiniDome, Ltd.

infiniDome, the GPS Security Company, provides front-end cyber solutions protecting wireless communications from jamming attacks. infiniDome’s GPS protection solutions are tailored for defending the GPS systems which are at the heart of drones and other unmanned systems, vehicle fleets and critical networks as well as defense applications. Visit www.infinidome.com.

Note to editors: The Israel Railways organization name is the property Israel Railways.