Seegrid Premieres First Autonomous Lift Truck

Haul payloads from one area to another, placing the payloads at heights of up to six feet for continuous workflow with the new Seegrid Palion Lift AMR (Photo: Business Wire)

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today premiered a new autonomous lift truck, Palion Lift AMR, further expanding the capabilities of the company’s fleet of mobile robotics solutions. The latest addition follows the unveiling of the company’s feature enhanced pallet truck, the Palion Pallet Truck Series 8, announced just last week.

“We’re proud to continue to both expand and strengthen our AMR portfolio and help our customers take their fleet to the next level with our new Palion Lift AMR,” said Jim Rock, Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer. “Adding lift to our strong line of horizontal products is a capability most requested by our customers. The expansion of our industry-leading Palion AMR fleet introduces new automated workflows for manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics companies that need proven, end-to-end automation solutions. We’re committed to continue transforming the supply chain by delivering intelligent, enterprise-grade mobile robot and software solutions.”

The new lift truck automates the movement of palletized goods and is highly anticipated in the market, as the automation technology solution provider serves some of the largest global brands in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. Seegrid Palion AMRs uniquely address major supply chain challenges thanks to the company’s proprietary navigation technology, which is both proven and perfected, as demonstrated by their robotic track record of millions of autonomous miles driven in live production environments without a single safety incident. Palion Lift is equipped with this same reliable and flexible navigation technology, using cameras, sophisticated algorithms and machine learning to safely and reliably navigate in dynamic environments alongside human coworkers.

Palion Lift, the company’s first lift AMR, is designed especially for companies that require an automation solution that can haul payloads from one point to another, placing them at heights of up to six feet with little or no changes to their facilities, as well as work directly with other equipment to more quickly and efficiently move materials. The Palion Lift AMR offers a safer, more cost effective method for pallet movement by freeing up the manual lift operator, providing full source-to-destination task automation for low-lift pallet handling processes.

As part of Seegrid’s commitment to helping customers quickly and effectively scale automation solutions enterprise-wide, the company provides full process scoping and consultation services at no cost. Seegrid’s expert industrial engineers evaluate material flow processes from inbound to outbound, and then work closely with existing and prospective customers to develop tailored recommendations aimed at optimizing operations and helping companies achieve their goals.

About Seegrid

Seegrid combines autonomous mobile robots, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for a complete, connected material handling automation solution. With millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents, Seegrid Palion AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world’s largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid to automate material flow in highly complex environments. From project design through deployment, change management, user training, and data-driven consultation, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating automation initiatives today and into the future. www.seegrid.com