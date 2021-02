DataRobot Announces Feature Discovery Integration with Snowflake

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataRobot, the leading enterprise AI platform, today announced the latest integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Building off of DataRobot’s expanded partnership and existing integration with Snowflake, the new Feature Discovery pushdown integration dramatically improves the speed and accuracy of developing models, unlocking new use cases, and accelerating time to value for joint customers.

DataRobot’s Feature Discovery, which has been a part of the DataRobot enterprise AI platform since 2019, automatically discovers, tests, and creates hundreds of valuable new features for machine learning models. This dramatically improves models’ accuracy, increasing an organization’s ability to make accurate predictions and generate value.

The new Feature Discovery integration with Snowflake delivers this innovative capability to Snowflake users, pushing down data preparation operations into Snowflake to minimize data movement resulting in faster performance and lower operating costs. This allows users to obtain more accurate DataRobot models by accessing more data from Snowflake and leveraging the power of Snowflake’s Data Cloud. With Feature Discovery, the joining, aggregating, and creation of derived features from datasets is done automatically using data science best practices. This lets users build better machine learning models in less time and drive more innovation with AI.

“By conducting data enrichment and initial processing natively on Snowflake, joint customers are able to build more accurate models more quickly,” said Torsten Grabs, Director of Product Management at Snowflake. “This is the first of many planned technical integrations with DataRobot stemming from our ongoing partnership and I’m excited to see the immediate impact this can have for our customers’ use of data science.”

DataRobot and Snowflake’s partnership commenced in 2018 with a goal of accelerating the adoption of AI in the enterprise by reducing complexity and removing the delay between data and insights. Since then, the two companies have strengthened their partnership via numerous integrations, DataRobot’s inclusion in Snowflake’s Partner Connect, and achieving Elite status in the Snowflake Partner Network. In December 2020, DataRobot announced that Snowflake Ventures, the venture arm of Snowflake, had made an investment as part of DataRobot’s $320 million Series F funding round. As part of that investment, the two companies entered into a partnership to further accelerate product and go-to-market synergies.

“At DataRobot, our goal is to generate as much value from the intelligence gleaned from data for our customers as we can -- a vision that Snowflake is equally committed to,” said Nenshad Bardoliwalla, SVP of Product, DataRobot. “We’re thrilled to be delivering on our expanded partnership with Snowflake by bringing the power of automation to the Feature Discovery process directly into the Snowflake environment.”

To learn more about the partnership and today’s news, visit the DataRobot blog.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI, delivering trusted AI technology and enablement services to global enterprises competing in today’s Intelligence Revolution. DataRobot’s enterprise AI platform democratizes data science with end-to-end automation for building, deploying, and managing machine learning models. This platform maximizes business value by delivering AI at scale and continuously optimizing performance over time. The company’s proven combination of cutting-edge software and world-class AI implementation, training, and support services, empowers any organization – regardless of size, industry, or resources – to drive better business outcomes with AI.

DataRobot has offices across the globe and funding from some of the world’s best investing firms including Alliance Bernstein, Altimeter, B Capital Group, Cisco, Citi Ventures, ClearBridge, DFJ Growth, Geodesic Capital, Glynn Capital, Intel Capital, Meritech, NEA, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, Snowflake Ventures, Tiger Global, T. Rowe Price, and World Innovation Lab. DataRobot was named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list and the Forbes 2019 and 2020 Most Promising AI Companies lists, and was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Advanced Machine Learning Software Platforms Vendor Assessment. For more information visit www.datarobot.com, and join the conversation on the DataRobot Community, More Intelligent Tomorrow podcast, Twitter, and LinkedIn.