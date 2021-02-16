Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes 11 Provenance Hotel Members

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is proud to welcome 11 member hotels from the prestigious Provenance collection, one of Curator’s six founding members. These boutique lifestyle properties span cities across the United States, ranging from Hotel Lucia in Portland, Oregon, to The Old No. 77 Hotel in New Orleans, and are now members of Curator’s growing portfolio. Curator’s founding members represent an exceptional collection of 120+ independent lifestyle hotels and resorts, with many more poised to participate over the coming months.

“As the demand for independent hotels continues to evolve, Provenance is honored to join Curator during a crucial time for the hospitality industry. Each of our hotels has a distinct identity, distilled from the culture within our communities. Curator allows us to maintain that individuality while unlocking valuable resources that enhance efficiencies to maintain our best-in-class service,” said Gordon Sondland, Chairman and Chief Development Officer of Provenance.

Since its November 2020 launch, Curator’s one-of-a-kind, owner-centric hospitality platform has experienced substantial interest from the marketplace as independent hotels focus on ways to be more cost-effective in the current environment. An increasing number of independent hotels are searching for cost efficiencies to strengthen their bottom line. Curator gives its members the power to compete together to lower costs without changing how they choose to operate their businesses.

“Curator is addressing the increasing demand for one-of-a-kind travel experiences, boosting independent hotels’ performance and ultimately lifting the industry as a whole. It has been incredible to see like-minded properties come together for a greater benefit,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator. “We are delighted to welcome these distinguished hotels, each with their own unique guest experiences, to the Curator collection. We look forward to inviting them to tap into the resources they need to thrive in this unpredictable hospitality landscape.”

Member hotels gain access to best-in-class operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology that collectively generate significant cost-savings along with access to Curator’s network of industry professionals and operators. The result is that owners and operators have more time and resources to invest in guests, drive revenues, and spend less time on vetting and contracting vendors.

The following Provenance hotels are now members of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection:

Heathman Hotel (Portland, Oregon) – Located in the heart of Portland’s downtown cultural district, this 151-room luxury hotel maintains strong partnerships with local arts and culture organizations and is the premier arts hotel for the city.

Hotel deLuxe (Portland, Oregon) – Inspired by the Golden Era of Hollywood, this 130-room property combines an art deco aesthetic with modern art.

Hotel Lucia (Portland, Oregon) – Located in Portland's vibrant downtown, this 127-room hotel is surrounded by the city's most celebrated restaurants, boutiques, cafes, galleries, brewpubs, and distilleries.

Hotel Theodore (Seattle, Washington) – Situated in the bustling Pike-Place corridor of Seattle's downtown, this 153-room hotel draws travelers seeking inspiration in addition to relaxation.

Sentinel (Portland, Oregon) – Located in the West End of Portland, Sentinel is steps away from local boutiques full of handmade and luxury goods, Pearl District art galleries, and the world's largest independent bookstore. This 100-room hotel offers an urban sanctuary for travelers.

Dossier (Dossier, Oregon) – Located between the Willamette River and Washington Park in downtown Portland, this 205-room hotel celebrates the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest with a permanent art collection containing works from Portland-area painters, printmakers and illustrators.

Hotel Murano (Tacoma, Washington) – Set at the center of Tacoma's energetic downtown, this 319-room hotel is the basecamp for exploring this waterfront city's natural beauty.

Hotel Preston (Nashville, Tennessee) – Conveniently located minutes from both the airport and downtown Nashville, this eclectic, art-filled boutique hotel boasts 196 rooms and southern-inspired dining options.

Villa Royale (Palm Springs, California) – One of the first hotels built in South Palm Springs, Villa Royale opened in 1947 and was frequented by Hollywood celebrities and industry folk seeking respite and relaxation from the hubbub of Los Angeles. Today, the hotel's 36 comfortable villas each display an individual, bold, and mid-century modern style.

Hotel Max (Seattle, Washington) – Seated at the southern point of the trendy Denny Triangle, this 163-room boutique hotel is a haven for travelers seeking Seattle's city action.

The Old No. 77 Hotel (New Orleans, Louisiana) – Inspired by New Orleans' rich heritage, this 167-room hotel is only three blocks from the French Quarter and surrounded by the city's most celebrated dining options and attractions.

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection was formed by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, the largest owner of independent lifestyle hotels in the U.S., along with six industry-leading lifestyle hotel operators including Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information about Curator and these properties, please visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and six industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Provenance

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Provenance owns, develops and manages market-leading independent hotels. Inspired by the soul of the cities in which they thrive, these award-winning hotels showcase trend-setting amenities, locally curated art, creative collaborations with local tastemakers and innovative food and beverage operations, while focusing on operational efficiency and profitability. The portfolio includes 14 properties in Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Palm Springs, New Orleans, Nashville, Boston and the latest under development - The Bradley, opening in Fort Wayne, Indiana in Spring 2021. For more information, visit www.provenance.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a leading owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.