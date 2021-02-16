Luma Financial Technologies Signs Credicorp Capital

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”), an independent, multi-issuer structured products and annuities platform, announced today that Credicorp Capital, a leading financial firm located throughout Latin America with a strong presence in Peru, Chile, Colombia, and The United States through its subsidiary Credicorp Capital LLC, has chosen the Luma platform to strengthen their structured product offerings through its Asset Management business.

The award-winning Luma platform simplifies structured products and annuities to help wealth and asset managers compare, select, customize, price, and track a broad range of solutions for their clients.

“As we continue to expand our footprint in Latin America, we’re excited to partner with Credicorp Capital to offer their structured products team unmatched analytics and enhanced auctioning tools to better serve their clients in their allocation to structured products,” said Fernando Concha Bambach, Key Account Manager for Latin America at Luma Financial Technologies. “Asset managers are continuously seeking to differentiate themselves through the value they offer to clients, which has proven to be a persistent growth catalyst for our platform across Latin America.”

Backed by three of the world’s largest banks, Luma’s technology platform provides objective tools and educational resources for broker/dealers, RIAs, and banks. As a buyside-centric application, the Luma platform is easily customized to match the specific needs and business processes of any firm.

“Featuring a combination of state-of-the-art resources and functionalities, the Luma platform is an attractive choice to manage our structured products,” says Rafael Castellanos Lopez-Torres, Executive Director of Credicorp Capital Asset Management. “We are excited to begin integrating the platform and continue to provide our clients with solutions and recommendations that match their investment objectives.”

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Luma entered the Latin American market with the signing of StoneX in September 2020. Luma has also continued their global expansion with the recent opening of an office in Zurich, Switzerland.

