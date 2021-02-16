Henry Schein One Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

AMERICAN FORK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein, Inc., and Internet Brands, has announced that Mike Baird will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, leading all aspects of Henry Schein One’s business. In his new role of CEO, Mr. Baird will lead the organization in driving growth, developing more seamlessly integrated products, and advancing digital innovations that help customers build stronger practices and deliver quality care.

“Taking on this role with Henry Schein One is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with an outstanding team,” Mr. Baird said. “We have tremendous potential to develop and execute forward-thinking strategies, that help our customers connect every aspect of their dental technology, so it works as one. Together with Henry Schein, Internet Brands, and our industry partners, we’ll continue to provide innovative, integrated software and services to our customers so they can focus on delivering quality care to their patients.”

Mr. Baird joined Henry Schein One in July 2020 as Executive Advisor to the Henry Schein One board of directors, where he helped develop strategic initiatives for the Company. In his new role, Mr. Baird will work with leaders across Henry Schein One, including the Company’s software businesses in Europe and Asia-Pacific, to continue developing industry-leading practice management, dental savings plans, marketing, office information technology (IT), and patient engagement solutions.

Mr. Baird’s team will also partner closely with Henry Schein Dental, utilizing the Company’s portfolio of supplies, equipment, and practice services to provide comprehensive solutions for customers.

Prior to joining Henry Schein One, Mr. Baird held several leadership positions in health care information technology, and most recently served as President of Health Systems at American Well.

“We are thrilled to have Mike assume the role of Chief Executive Officer for Henry Schein One,” said Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein, Inc. “His accomplishments and achievements thus far in his career are a testament to his work ethic and his ability to execute forward-thinking strategies. I look forward to continuing to work with Mike to ensure dental professionals receive the very best solutions from Henry Schein Dental and Henry Schein One.”

“Henry Schein One’s mission is simple: provide all-encompassing practice management and patient engagement for dental professionals, so they can focus on patient care,” said Bob Brisco, Chief Executive Officer of Internet Brands. “I’m confident that under Mike’s leadership, Henry Schein One will accelerate the execution of our mission and continue to always put our customers’ needs first while providing practices with innovative, comprehensive solutions to enhance efficiency and clinical success.”

