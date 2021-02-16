Whistle Messaging Selected as Qualified Vendor (QV) for Choice Hotels

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whistle Messaging Inc., the #1 Rated Guest Messaging Platform for Hotels, is excited to announce it is now a Choice Hotels® Qualified Vendor (QV) for its contactless guest messaging software. Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. Choice and its affiliates have over 6,800 franchised hotels open and under development in the continental United States, and more than 350 in Canada.

Whistle brings an integrated, contactless messaging experience to Choice’s portfolio of brands which include Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality Inn®, Clarion®, Clarion Pointe®, MainStay Suites®, Everhome Suites®™, WoodSpring Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, Econo Lodge®, and Rodeway Inn®.

Choice franchisees now have instant access to Whistle’s artificial intelligence, robust features, and renowned client success team. With this partnership, Whistle now automatically syncs with ChoiceADVANTAGE, Choice’s proprietary property management system, in order to relay all relevant information about guests and their stay to the hotel. Not only can hotel staff save time, but Whistle will engage with guests in personalized ways to enhance the guest experience.

Whistle CEO and Co-Founder Christopher Hovanessian says, “During the pandemic, Whistle has helped thousands of hoteliers keep their doors open through our software. Our core offerings, including messaging, have always been contactless in nature, but now more than ever is crucial for hotels as the industry looks to limit high-contact interactions.”

ABOUT WHISTLE

Whistle is a hotel and guest engagement platform that is 100% cloud-based. It helps tens of thousands of hoteliers and millions of guests by streamlining communications and hotel operations. Messaging has quickly become the preferred channel of communication for customer service in hospitality and is a crucial part of travel during the pandemic. For more information, visit www.trywhistle.com.