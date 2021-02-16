Offering Information Governance and Risk Mitigation, Breakwater Solutions Launches With Technology From IBM and Private Equity Funding From JLL Partners

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Governance, legal, and risk professionals overwhelmed by the task of managing and analyzing massive volumes of data can now help mitigate risk and gain key insights using a combination of technology automation and human expertise from newly formed Breakwater Solutions LLC. The company launched with technology from IBM and private equity funding from JLL Partners.

The company’s consulting, software, and managed services are designed to address the challenges within information governance, disputes and investigations, regulatory compliance, privacy, and cybersecurity. Breakwater CEO and former IBM executive James Schellhase previously led the software portfolio now offered by Breakwater.

“We have brought together experienced consultants and advanced software designed to help public and private companies mitigate risk, improve productivity, and increase profitability,” Schellhase said. “We use statistical sampling and AI data segmentation to help organizations ‘know what they know’ and make more confident decisions about how to monitor, organize, and store overwhelming amounts of data.”

Breakwater’s software suite includes IBM StoredIQ®, IBM StoredIQ for Legal, IBM StoredIQ InstaScan, and the IBM Atlas suite of products. Combined with bespoke solutions from the company’s consultants, the software suite provides actionable intelligence that is designed to help company decision-makers address their regulatory, compliance, litigation, and data security issues. Through a partnership agreement with IBM, Breakwater will now assume the ongoing support, investment, and dedication to the future of these products. Breakwater will help current IBM users of these products transition without reimplementing their existing environments.

“In addition, I am pleased to announce that our founding team includes Jim Vint, former Technology Practice Lead at Ankura and Navigant Consulting, to provide leadership to our consulting practice. We are excited about the opportunity to meet customer challenges head-on, and the early feedback from clients and analysts has been very positive,” Schellhase said.

“Businesses are looking for ways to leverage AI to analyze large amounts of unstructured data to help them reduce risk, make informed decisions and enhance value,” said Madhu Kochar, Vice President of Product Management for Data and AI at IBM. “IBM is working closely with Breakwater Solutions to support our customers and their evolving needs in the file analysis and eDiscovery space.”

Breakwater’s solutions are designed to adjust data-driven processes, modernize business practices, and assess compliance with global policies and regulations. The company is implementing its software to develop automated solutions that address each client’s challenges. Breakwater’s managed services also help ensure automation is adjusted for new requirements and refined for ongoing operational excellence.

“Breakwater enters a market primed for innovation, with existing providers offering consulting or technology for these business challenges, but are not positioned to combine the two to deliver more effective solutions,” said Brooks Powlen, Managing Director at JLL Partners. “Breakwater’s ability to deliver a solution that marries consulting with powerful, AI-powered software is what made this an easy investment decision for our firm.”

About Breakwater

Breakwater helps enterprises mitigate risk and gain insight from sprawling information by combining technology automation and human expertise. We empower governance, legal, and risk professionals to locate, access, analyze, and manage information by making data transparent and actionable. Our solutions are comprised of expert consulting, AI-infused technology, and ongoing managed services, all of which directly address the myriad challenges within information governance, disputes and investigations, regulatory compliance, privacy, and cybersecurity. Learn more at www.breakwatersolutions.com.

About JLL Partners

JLL Partners is a middle market private equity firm with over three decades of experience transforming businesses in the healthcare, specialty industrials, and business services sectors. The firm is dedicated to partnering with companies that it can help build into market leaders through a combination of strategic mergers and acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and operational enhancements. The JLL Partners team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals and operating partners who are focused on driving long-term value creation across its portfolio. Since its founding in 1988, JLL Partners has committed over $5.5 billion of equity capital across eight private equity funds, with over 55 platform investments and more than 190 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.jllpartners.com.