Florida’s Most Populous City Selects Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with the city of Jacksonville, Florida, for Tyler’s EnerGov™ civic services suite. The city will use Tyler’s software to manage business and community development, complete electronic plan reviews, and more easily connect with its constituents through a citizen self-service (CSS) portal.

Jacksonville was looking to replace its current application with one that could meet the needs of a growing city and its staff. The city ultimately selected Tyler because of its proven civic services solution which offers flexibility, easy-of-use, and a more contemporary user interface.

“The city of Jacksonville’s vision is to have a city government with streamlined processes, increased transparency for our residents, and solutions that are intuitive and easy-to-use,” said Joshua Gideon, chief of the Building Inspection Division, city of Jacksonville. “We’re confident that Tyler can help us achieve this vision. We are eager to see the benefits that the solution will bring, not only to our staff, but to our larger community.”

Tyler will enable the following new capabilities for Jacksonville with the pending implementation of its EnerGov solution, including

Automation of operations in land use planning, permitting, enforcement case management, and inspections

Ability to review, approve, issue, and renew business licenses in one platform versus several disparate platforms

Providing residents with open online access to information through the CSS portal

Ability for staff to view and analyze development trends in the area, as well as offer the public a geospatial view for trend analysis

“We are pleased to support Jacksonville’s vision to have a government that is more transparent and efficient,” said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler’s EnerGov solution. “Tyler’s civic services solution will help automate business management and community development processes so staff can focus on other critical tasks. This solution will improve access for the city’s residents, helping them feel more connected to their local government.”

Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida and is the largest city by area in the contiguous United States. It has a population of more than 900,000, making it the 12th most populous city in the United States.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.