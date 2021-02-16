ICRYPEX: Sponsorship Agreement Paid out in Bitcoin

ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to the sponsorship agreement signed in exchange for 42 Bitcoins (approximately 1.3 million USD), ICRYPEX became the name and uniform chest sponsor of Beşiktaş JK Men's Basketball A-Team, one of the largest sports clubs in Turkey. ICRYPEX took an important step towards the future of the digital currency ecosystem by making the payment for the sponsorship agreement in Bitcoin.

The CEO of ICRYPEX, Gökalp İçer commented about the sponsorship: “We keep establishing the trends in this industry with the steps we take in line with our principles. We try new things that have never been done in this industry within our geography. The sponsorship agreement signed with Beşiktaş JK should also be considered within this scope. And this agreement is paid out in Bitcoin, which is a first in the world as you may know. We want to expand our collaboration with Beşiktaş further by including new Blockchain projects.”

The General Manager of ICRYPEX, Ezgi İçer, stated “We are happy to break new ground. As ICRYPEX, we have proven our success and commitment to establishing the trends once more. We intend to achieve simultaneous growth around the world with the projects we will implement in 2021."

The President of Beşiktaş JK, Ahmet Nur Çebi, said “I wish that this agreement, we made with ICRYPEX, will bring all the best for both parties. I extend my thanks to ICRYPEX for their contribution to Turkish sports and basketball.”

From Turkey Across Asia

ICRYPEX is taking firm steps towards being a global player by extending its operations that started in İstanbul to Southeast Asia and North America. On top of its cryptocurrency processing platform, ICRYPEX has various projects that will take the sector further such as developing services for Blockchain technologies, merging conventional financial products with DeFi technologies, and developing a decentralized market.

Processing time below 10 milliseconds

Reaching a capacity of 1500 transactions in one second, ICRYPEX strives to provide services far better than the ones provided by most conventional exchanges. In ICRYPEX's platform, where processing time for tens of currencies is below 10 milliseconds, multi-layered user security, mobile applications, and 24/7 available customer support stand out as distinctive services in the sector.