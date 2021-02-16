OneStream Software and PwC UK Announce Partnership to Help Organizations Conquer Complexity and Drive Finance Transformation in the UK and EMEA

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to very large enterprises, and PwC UK announced today they have entered into a strategic alliance for the UK market. The partnership will leverage PwC’s expertise as a leading business and technology consulting services provider and OneStream’s unified and cloud-based CPM software to support activities ranging from project delivery to marketing and strategic business collaboration.

“The UK is an important market for OneStream Software and we are excited to welcome PwC UK to our partner ecosystem,” said Stephanie Cramp, SVP of Global Alliances at OneStream Software. “We look forward to working with PwC to help organizations in the UK and across the EMEA region conquer complexity and transform their finance processes by leveraging our intelligent finance platform to replace multiple legacy applications, as well as point solutions and spreadsheets.”

As part of the partnership, PwC UK will further develop its OneStream implementation practice to serve joint customers in the UK but also across the EMEA region. PwC UK will also leverage their industry and domain expertise to create compelling industry specific solutions with OneStream for clients across the market.

“We believe that a combination of OneStream’s unified corporate performance management solution alongside PwC’s industry, functional and implementation expertise can be a real enabler to making a step change in process efficiency, cost-effective growth, and improved decision-making for our clients. We are already seeing the benefits of this in a number of our clients and look forward to our continued collaboration with OneStream going forward,” stated Dan Bell, Partner, Enterprise Performance Management Lead, PwC UK.

“We are thrilled about our alliance with PwC UK, specifically due to the domain expertise and best practices this will bring to OneStream customers in this important market,” said Matt Rodgers, Senior Vice President and EMEA Managing Director at OneStream Software. “This partnership will enable OneStream to extend its delivery capabilities in EMEA and supports our mission of delivering 100% customer success worldwide.”

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investor KKR. With over 600 customers, 200 partners and over 700 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.

About PwC UK

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems

PwC is a network of over 284,000 professionals around the world, of which about 6,400 in Italy, committed to guaranteeing quality in auditing, technological, strategic, legal and tax consulting services for businesses.

Thanks to our sector expertise, we provide complete and tailor-made solutions as well as a wide range of services in an integrated and multidisciplinary way. Our strength is to be able to combine our knowledge of local markets with a global organization.

We are one of the largest professional services networks in the world, but size is only part of who we are; creating value for our customers, our people and the society in which we live and work is at the heart of PwC.