The Cheesecake Factory Encourages Random Acts of Kindness All Week With Online Gift Card Promotion, Delivery Offer and Donation to Feeding America

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE) is commemorating Random Acts of Kindness Day all week with a special online gift card offer in addition to a promotion on DoorDash that benefits Feeding America®. Through Sunday, February 21, for every $50 in Gift Cards purchased online at shop.thecheesecakefactory.com, guests will receive a complimentary $10 Bonus Card*. With more than 250 menu selections – handmade, in-house with fresh ingredients – and more than 50 signature cheesecakes and desserts, The Cheesecake Factory Gift Cards and Bonus Cards are the perfect gift for surprising a loved one or treating oneself.

Additionally, through Sunday, February 21, The Cheesecake Factory is offering $10 off delivery orders through DoorDash when guests spend $50 or more and use promo code “10GIFT” at checkout**. For every code redemption, The Cheesecake Factory will donate $1 to Feeding America, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks.

The Cheesecake Factory will also be surprising some lucky fans on social media with gift cards and cheesecakes on Random Acts of Kindness Day, this Wednesday, February 17. Follow along to be part of the fun on Twitter and Facebook.

“We are so pleased to be able to spread some extra kindness with our guests this week through a special gift card offer and a promotion on DoorDash,” said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “We are honored to be able to continue our longstanding support of Feeding America and their nationwide network of food banks with our promotion through DoorDash.”

*Gift Card Offer Terms and Conditions:

For every $50.00 of Gift Cards purchased online during the Promotion Period the purchaser will receive a $10.00 Bonus Card. Definitions: “Gift Card” means a The Cheesecake Factory gift card (including either a physical gift card or an electronic gift card) purchased from shop.thecheesecakefactory.com. “Promotion Period” means from 3:01 a.m. EDT/ 12:01 a.m. PDT February 15th, 2021 through 3:00 a.m. EDT/ 12:00 a.m. PDT on February 22, 2020, or while supplies last. “Bonus Card” means an electronic With Our Compliments card. Fine Print: $50.00 Gift Card increments must be purchased in a single transaction. May not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. Neither The Cheesecake Factory Restaurants, Inc. nor its affiliates are responsible for any inability to purchase Gift Cards during the Promotion Period, regardless of cause, and will not provide rain checks or other 'make goods' in the event of any such inability. Bonus Cards are subject to separate terms of use***.

***Bonus Cards Terms of Use: Bonus Cards cannot be redeemed for cash. Bonus Cards cannot be replaced if lost or stolen. Bonus Card balances cannot be transferred onto or used to purchase gift cards. Bonus Cards may not be exchanged for physical With Our Compliments Cards. Where prohibited by law, Bonus Cards may not be used to pay for alcoholic beverages. Bonus Card cannot be used for gratuities or tips. Bonus Cards are only valid in the United States of America, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Not valid on Delivery orders. May only be used to pay directly to the Participating Restaurant or via order.thecheesecakefactory.com. Bonus Cards are subject to all state and federal laws and regulations, which may change from time to time. Therefore, the terms and conditions affecting Bonus Cards are subject to change without notice.

**$10 Off $50 Promotional Terms and Conditions:

Guests who complete a Qualifying Purchase are eligible to receive $10 Off their purchase while supplies last. To receive the $10 Off, guests must include the promotion code “10GIFT” at checkout. Definitions: “Qualifying Purchase” means a purchase of at least $50.00 (pretax, excluding all fees, discounts and promotions) of food and/or beverage that is placed: (i) via DoorDash.com or the DoorDash App; (ii) during the Offer Term; and (iii) as a single order, in a single transaction from a Participating Restaurant. “Participating Restaurant” means any The Cheesecake Factory restaurant in the United States of America, including Puerto Rico, from which delivery or pickup is available through DoorDash. “Offer Term” means February 16, 2021 through and including February 21, 2021 or until earlier terminated by The Cheesecake Factory. “$10 Off” means a credit of $10 USD applied to the total amount due (after tax) on the Qualifying Purchase.

Fine Print: Limit 5 per account, while supplies last. The Offer Term may be terminated by The Cheesecake Factory at any time for any reason (or for no reason). Neither DoorDash nor The Cheesecake Factory are responsible for any inability to make a Qualifying Purchase during the Offer Term, regardless of cause, and will not provide rain checks or other 'make goods' in the event of any such inability. Offer valid in the US only. All deliveries subject to availability. Use promotional code “10GIFT” to redeem. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See additional terms and conditions at https://help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions?language=en_US.

For more information about The Cheesecake Factory, please visit www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheCheesecakeFactory

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cheesecake

Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cheesecakefactory

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the seventh consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. ©2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.