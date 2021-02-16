Vodafone Extends Licensing Agreement with TiVo to Transform TV Viewing for Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo®, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced that it has renewed its long-term commitment to Vodafone, a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa; signing new multi-year agreements, providing access to its products and a license to its patent portfolios.

Vodafone, with its commitment to connecting people and businesses for a better future, has more than 300 million mobile customers, over 27 million fixed broadband customers and more than 22 million TV customers. The extension to its existing agreements provides Vodafone with access to a range of TiVo products, including Content Discovery, Conversational Voice and Insight Data Analytics. The new agreement also provides access to TiVo’s patented innovations that are protected by its patent portfolios.

Under the agreements, Vodafone will have access to more products and services from the Xperi portfolio alongside TiVo’s current solutions and services on the VTV platform, that include TiVo’s Conversational Voice functionality and Search and Personalized Recommendations. Vodafone will also utilize TiVo’s Insight to derive business insights from their platform, ensuring they are able to continue to provide best-in-class services to their customers.

“This expanded agreement with Vodafone reinforces the value that TiVo’s innovative technology portfolio brings to the telecommunications industry,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer, Xperi. “With this extension of TiVo's services, Vodafone is maintaining its service offerings and keeping audiences engaged in the hugely competitive entertainment landscape.”

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers’ day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

