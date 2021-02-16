Sharp and TiVo Extend Interactive Program Guide and Patent Licensing Deals

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo®, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced an extended multi-year agreement with Sharp Corporation to utilize TiVo’s G-Guide products, including G-Guide HTML, G-Guide xD and remote schedule recording service across compatible television and Ultra HD Blu-ray recorder products in the Japanese market, including the latest AQUOS 8K series televisions. This renewal with TiVo allows Sharp to continue delivering one of the industry’s most advanced interactive program guides to its viewers throughout Japan.

“Today’s renewal with Sharp Corporation underlines TiVo’s commitment to the Japanese market, where G-Guide continues to be the leading entertainment discovery solution,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer, Xperi. “Our continuous dedication to innovation allows companies like Sharp to stay ahead, and viewers to find, watch and enjoy the entertainment they love.”

Additionally, the renewal with Sharp Corporation includes an expanded multi-year license to TiVo’s patent portfolios, enabling Sharp to build customizable content discovery services across its devices. This extension covers Sharp products worldwide.

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies and broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a multitude of platforms.

