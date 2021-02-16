Incorta Partners With Kanerika to Build Efficient Enterprises

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, and Kanerika, a Digital Consulting and software development company, announced today that their partnership will enable clients to integrate and automate key data processes for increased efficiency. This strategic union brings together Incorta’s unified analytics solutions with Kanerika’s automated deployment capabilities to help customers expedite analytical solutions on an integrated and robust decision supporting platform.

Digital Transformation can be a long and challenging journey for many companies, especially if the environment is complex with data flowing from different corners of the ecosystem. Today’s enterprises require real-time analytics capabilities and the ability to deploy solutions at a rate that meets the non-stop pace of customer demand. This partnership will help both Incorta and Kanerika customers save more than 50% of their implementation costs and 70% of their deployment time, particularly across finance, logistics, travel and CRM functions.

“In today’s digital world, the ability to gather accurate business insights for informed decision-making is a key differentiator for success. This partnership affirms our commitment to delivering the lightning-fast insights that help enterprises meet today’s changing business environment,” said Karl J. Meyer, executive vice president of strategy & alliances at Incorta. “We’re thrilled to be one step closer to reaching our goal of bringing a truly unified data analytics experience to all enterprises across the globe.”

Kanerika delivers value to clients by bringing down the cost of implementation, deployment and management of processes significantly. Kanerika’s expertise in data integration and building actionable insights helps clients with faster and more informed decision making.

“We are very excited about this partnership with Incorta as it will enable us to deliver integrated analytical solutions for complex environments at an accelerated speed and at a much lower cost,” said Bhupendra Chopra, CEO at Kanerika. “We believe customers would benefit immensely from this partnership as this will help them cut their data integration and deployment time, adhere to compliance requirements, and empower their employees with meaningful insights thereby improving their decision-making ability.”

About Kanerika

Kanerika is a niche consulting firm building efficient enterprises with deployment of automated, integrated and responsive solutions. Kanerika enables efficient enterprises through its unique digital consulting frameworks and AIOps enabled composable solution architecture. Kanerika helps some of the top brands across the globe in increasing their speed to respond in evolving market conditions, reducing their cost of operations, empowering them with the right tools and insights for effective decision making. Kanerika was started in 2015 by a few industry veterans with an objective of helping clients build efficient enterprises. For more information visit https://kanerika.com/.

About Incorta

Incorta is the data analytics company on a mission to help data-driven enterprises be more agile and competitive by resolving their most complex data analytics challenges. Incorta’s Direct Data Platform gives enterprises the means to acquire, enrich, analyze and act on their business data with unmatched speed, simplicity and insight. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most valuable brands and organizations in the world. For today’s most complex data and analytics challenges, Incorta partners with Fortune 5 to Global 2000 customers such as Broadcom, Nortek, Forterra, Equinix, and Credit Suisse. Incorta is ranked 158th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. For more information, visit https://www.incorta.com.