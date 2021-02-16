Esker to Automate Mactac’s Accounts Payable and Order Management Processes

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced Mactac, a leading supplier of pressure-sensitive adhesives, is automating its account payable (AP) and order management (OM) processes with Esker.

As part of a digital transformation overhaul, Mactac looked to change its IT environment to better serve the company and its clients in the future. Its priority was to find a provider that could support Mactac as it moved forward with this strategy, leading them to enlist Esker’s support. Esker was able to measure up to the out-of-the-box solutions, interface with Mactac's existing ERP system and provide immediate value, while the company transitions to its new ERP system.

Mactac has been experiencing rapid growth and found itself uniquely suited to serve the needs of the “new normal” with products that are helpful in today’s climate. Before partnering with Esker, Mactac operated off a custom Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solution and saw success; however, the operation began limiting what the company wanted to do as it grew. Esker’s solutions will help Mactac embark on its digital transformation, better navigate rapid growth and drive its ability to meet customers’ needs, by upgrading its IT landscape.

“We’re looking to Esker’s solutions to allow us to consolidate information, minimize business risk and intake more new customers, which is crucial as we continue to expand,” said Larry Sage, VP of strategic initiatives and information technology at Mactac. “Esker also gives our customers the ability to create their own orders through the Esker customer portal, which will be especially beneficial for our clients who run mom-and-pop shops.”

For Mactac, visibility is crucial. There is a great demand to ensure formulas, materials and the ability to price at different levels are easily accessible and accurate. Mactac’s products are heavily dependent on multiple variables, which makes it essential that efficiencies in the AP and OM processes are in place.

Mactac has already implemented Esker’s Accounts Payable solution and utilizes Esker’s intelligent data capture. With an automated accounts payable solution in place, the company is equipped to streamline all vendor inputs into a single platform, which will reduce errors and the time needed to improve cash management.

Mactac is also implementing Esker’s Order Management solution. The organization’s order process was highly manual and required intervention as many orders arrive via email. Having quick access to metrics and the ability to validate information in Esker’s cloud-based platform will enable Mactac to ensure data accuracy, process orders more quickly and allow team members to focus on enhancing customer experience.

“Esker’s expertise and holistic solutions are going to be pivotal in driving our organization’s objectives for the year and help us position ourselves to meet our aggressive growth goals,” said Sage. “As an organization, we’re looking toward the future and partnering with a vendor like Esker is part of that feat.”

About Mactac

For more than 60 years, Mactac, a LINTEC company, has been manufacturing and distributing pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) materials that are used in label printing, graphic design, packaging, retail display, fleet graphics, automotive assembly, medical device assembly, and more. For more information about Mactac, call 800-762-2822, email mactac.americas@mactac.com or visit www.mactac.com.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.