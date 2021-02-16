Excella Awarded $23.9M Contract to Expand Support for the HHS OIG

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excella, a pioneer in Agile and data technology solutions, announced a contract award with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General (HHS OIG) for data technology services. Through this contract award, Excella will support HHS OIG Office of Chief Data Officer (OCDO) in integrating disparate internal operational and external mission data sources, increasing accessibility, and elevating datasets on a secure data platform supporting modern tools, data management, governance, and data engineering practices.

This contract expansion is a result of Excella’s success with building out the Grants Analytics Portal (GAP), which helps monitor and identify fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) for HHS discretionary funding. This additional contract is a direct enabler of HHS OIG’s continued efforts to fight FWA in not only discretionary funding but also an effort to optimize and improve HHS OIG analyst, auditor, inspector and investigator data tools for Medicare, Medicaid, and more than 100 other HHS programs.

"Through the implementation of an evolutionary cloud-enabled platform, HHS OIG will improve access to and visibility of data to allow for efficient data-driven decision making," said Jimmy Benani, Director of Federal Civilian and Health, Excella. "This modern approach to Data Operations (Data Ops) is representative of how other agencies' can adjust their analytics capabilities to uncover and integrate troves of their critical data sources, especially when combating fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA)."

Under the contract, Excella will also provide capabilities to introduce innovative open source technology solutions, which will provide HHS OIG employees with “data at their fingertips” and create an environment to conduct in-depth data analysis more effectively and efficiently.

"As the size of the Federal Healthcare portfolio increases and FWA continues to grow in frequency and sophistication, the security and utilization of personal data are becoming more complex," said Sandy Gillespie, Chief Operating Officer, Excella "By providing HHS with data technology services, we are helping the agency to meet and exceed government mandates for both security and compliance across the board."

The five-year contract is slated for a $14.3 million base, with additional optional tasks that result in a contract ceiling of $23.9 million.

Excella has over 19 years of experience successfully leading Agile Transformations, modernizing legacy IT systems, and delivering artificial intelligence solutions to leading organizations, federal agencies, and non-profits.

About Excella

Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands, and trailblazing non-profits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking – we help organizations harness this power to make real progress. Learn more at www.excella.com.