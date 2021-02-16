Pharmascience Inc. Selects Exasol to Provide End-Users with Lightning-Fast Access to Data

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that Pharmascience Inc., a leading Canadian manufacturer of prescription, over-the-counter, and behind-the-counter generic pharmaceuticals, has selected Exasol to give end-users faster, more efficient access to data. Pharmascience will use Exasol’s high performance analytics database to boost its business intelligence (BI) to deliver better reporting and performance.

“We chose Exasol for its superior performance and the unmatched level of service their team provides. Exasol aligns with Pharmascience’s strategic plan to move on-prem infrastructure to the cloud,” said David Schleifstein, business intelligence manager at Pharmascience Inc. “The support staff at Exasol are always available to assist my team with questions and work closely with us to find solutions to any problems, including the integration process with our existing ERP system.”

With Exasol, Pharmascience Inc. will be able to generate lightning-fast results, allowing the company to gain business insights faster, easier, and more cost-effectively. In addition, Exasol will free up valuable resources, enabling the BI team to focus on development and other strategic business initiatives.

Pharmascience Inc. partnership with Exasol allows the company to achieve more flexibility to deal with structured and semi-structured data, bringing all data together in a 360-degree view for deeper insights. This paired with quick and efficient access to data, without idle refresh times, will provide Pharmascience Inc. with accurate and precise analysis necessary for business success. Additionally, Exasol’s analytics database easily integrates with BI tools, like Tableau, to help organizations visualize data to make better business decisions. Pharmascience Inc. will use Exasol in conjunction with Aecorsoft and Tableau for reporting and analytics.

About Exasol

The Exasol high-performance analytics database is built to run faster than any other database, delivering next-level performance, scale and ease of use. Analyze billions of rows in seconds; run high-performance analytics securely in the cloud or on-premise; deliver frictionless analytics with self-indexing that automatically tunes performance; and scale out analytics for one transparent price.

To learn more, please visit: www.exasol.com

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 56th among Canada’s top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors with over $39 million invested in 2019, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2020, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People and named as one of Montreal’s best employers, as part of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. In 2021, the prestigious Forbes magazine ranked Pharmascience Inc. among its list of top 300 employers.