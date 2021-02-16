Orkla Paves the Way for Future Growth Initiatives

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orkla, the market leader in fast moving consumer goods in the Nordics, has paved the way for future growth initiatives by entering into a partnership with Master Data Management (MDM) company Stibo Systems. The goal is to implement Stibo Systems’ software solution to make Orkla better equipped to grow sales in existing and new channels for Orkla Care. “Being connected to worldwide standards like the GS1-standard will be an important success factor for our future growth. The basis for this is high-quality data that can be shared within the company and with our customers. And Stibo Systems’ master data management solution will enable us to do so,” says Hege Holter Brekke, Executive Vice President and CEO of Orkla Care.

“Getting our data accurate and perfectly organized will be crucial for future development of Orkla Care and our possibility to develop in line with our customers omnichannel development, and to grow on e-commerce platforms,” continues Brekke. “We are seeking for better data governance and need to get ready to adapt to rapid changes in consumer behavior. We want to build upon our strong market position and stay ahead by offering our customers a seamless omni-channel experience.”

“Delivering data transparency through better product data is our core business when it comes to Master Data Management,” says Christian Oertzen, President EMEA and APAC of Stibo Systems. “Thus, launching products quicker and getting a wider choice of products online will only be two of the results for Orkla Care when having a professional MDM solution in place. Overall, Orkla will be able to run their business more efficiently. The company will benefit from a foundation which enables them to accelerate cross and up-selling of products through every sales channel they wish.”

About Orkla

Orkla is a leading supplier of branded consumer goods and concept solutions to the consumer, out-of-home and bakery markets in the Nordics, Baltics and selected markets in Central Europe and India. Orkla is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and its headquarters is in Oslo. In 2019, the Group had a turnover of NOK 43.6 billion, and approximately 18,350 employees as of 31 December 2019.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at stibosystems.com.