JM Search and The Amrop Partnership Announce Strategic Alliance to Expand Global Reach for Clients

PHILADELPHIA & BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two of the world’s leading independent executive search and leadership advisory firms, JM Search and The Amrop Partnership, have today announced an exclusive strategic alliance that will see both companies expanding their offerings for their clients as well as growing their respective global reach.

This new relationship will allow both companies to bring considerable added value to their respective domestic and international clients and an opportunity to work jointly on global executive search and leadership projects. Given the long-established nature of both businesses as well as their shared values, Amrop and JM Search will not only be able to provide their clients with access to new geographies; the alliance will also provide immediate access to the specialist local expertise and the proven track records of both firms.

JM Search is one of the US’s top tier independent retained search and leadership advisory firms with offices in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles. For over 40 years, JM Search has served private equity and venture capital portfolio companies, Fortune 500s, and other growth-oriented organizations and has built a reputation based on successfully delivering the right talent, custom-tailored to each situation.

Established in 1977, Amrop has become one of the leading global players in leadership advisory and executive search (with offices from Singapore to Santiago de Chile). Today it offers its clients an unrivalled global partnership of ‘best in class’ local businesses and spans 65 offices in 53 countries. Like JM Search, Amrop’s approach is built on a philosophy of trusted and senior advice grounded in the unique context of every individual client.

Annika Farin, Managing Partner and Chair of The Amrop Partnership said,

“Providing our clients with seamless access to a top tier US firm is the latest step in fulfilling a strategic goal of ours, and one which during 2020 we have now successfully brought to fruition. From the first dialogue I had with John, we immediately recognized how many similarities we share in terms of culture and values, especially in our joint approach of putting the client at the centre of everything we do. Not only will this alliance provide exceptional access to the US market for our clients, it will also broaden and deepen the specialist expertise and skills in our organization. We are delighted to be teaming up with JM Search and looking forward to an exciting future of collaboration.”

John Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of JM search said,

“The JM Search Partnership is very excited about our alliance with Amrop. Our two firms share many of the core personal and professional values that have enabled us to hire great people and work with many of the leading private equity, private and public companies around the globe. JM Search and Amrop also have a very similar philosophy and dedication to search quality and efficiency. We look forward to extending our new global reach to our existing US based clients.”

The events of 2020 have highlighted the need for leaders within organizations to be able to embrace strategic shifts - to look ahead, protect businesses and prepare for what comes next. Strong and inspiring leadership has never been more vital. The combined expertise and scale of JM Search and Amrop will provide a unique platform for clients to access a global pool of talent and specialist leadership advisory, whilst still maintaining the edge afforded by the independence of both firms.

About The Amrop Partnership

The Amrop Partnership (www.amrop.com) is one of the largest global leadership advisory consultancies. It advises the world’s most dynamic organizations by identifying and placing inspiring leaders ready to address the challenges of the future. Amrop’s advice - whether in executive search, board consulting or leadership advisory - is always grounded in the unique context of every individual client. Amrop’s trusted and senior counsel is based on knowledge, underpinned by an unrivalled global network of contacts and validated by the latest original research. Established in 1977, the Amrop Partnership has its foundation in an agile partnership of ‘best in class’ businesses, built by Amrop partners themselves. Providing unparalleled local insight and an entrepreneurial mindset, the Amrop Partnership today spans 65 offices in 53 countries across Asia Pacific, EMEA and the Americas.

About JM Search

JM Search (www.jmsearch.com) is a premier retained executive search firm and trusted advisor to CEOs, investors and boards of directors in recruiting, assessing and delivering high performance leaders and transformational leadership teams. JM Search clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies, venture capital-backed businesses, and publicly and privately held companies across North America. Founded in 1980, the JM Search team brings together former operating and financial executives, investors and experienced search professionals with deep industry specialization, functional expertise and proven access to talent spanning multiple industry sectors. With national reach and local market depth, the firm’s partner-led approach enables JM Search to deliver exceptional leaders who enhance organizational performance and drive shareholder value.