KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA Rating to MICLA Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2021-A and Series 2021-B; Revising Outlook for City of Los Angeles GO and MICLA Credits to Negative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On February 11, 2021, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA with a Negative Outlook to the following Municipal Improvement Corporation of Los Angeles (MICLA) bonds:

Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021-A

(Capital Equipment and Real Property) (Federally Taxable)

(Capital Equipment and Real Property) (Federally Taxable) Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021-B

(Capital Equipment and Real Property) (Tax-Exempt)

KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ for outstanding City of Los Angeles, CA General Obligation bonds and revised the Outlook to Negative, from Stable. The revised outlook reflects KBRA’s view that the City’s financial performance, reserve position and operating flexibility have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. Moreover, despite efforts to reduce spending, there now remain relatively few politically palatable solutions for achieving near to mid-term budgetary balance absent additional federal funding and the City’s full recovery from the grip of the pandemic. Both of these prospects, at present, entail uncertainty over the near term.

The City has made frequent, extraordinary mid-year refinements to the FY 2021 Budget as the gap between budgeted and actual economically sensitive tax revenues has grown. Approximately seven months into the fiscal year, the City estimates a FY 2021 General Fund budgetary shortfall of $675 million, which is up from the $400 million estimated in July. The City has also identified a $75.7 million spending gap for the remainder of FY 2021, the amount of which has grown by almost 200% since December 2020, creating a total FY 2021 General Fund budget gap of $750.7 million. The City has not developed specific solutions for $77.5 million (10.3%) of this budget gap.

Lastly, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA and revised the Outlook to Negative, from Stable, for the following Municipal Improvement Corporation of Los Angeles bonds:

Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2014-A (Real Property)

Lease Revenue Bonds, Refunding Series 2014-B (Real Property)

Taxable Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2015-A

(Los Angeles Convention Center)

Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2016-A (Capital Equipment)

Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2016-B (Real Property)

Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2018-A (Capital Equipment)

Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2018-B (Real Property)

Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2018-C (Real Property - Taxable)

Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2019-A (Capital Equipment)

Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019-B (Real Property)

Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2020-A (Capital Equipment)

Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2020-B (Real Property)

Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020-C (Real Property) (Federal Taxable)

