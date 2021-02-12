Tyto Athene Awarded a $37 Million Contract to Support the Navy Consolidated Area Telephone Systems, San Diego, California

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyto Athene, LLC was recently awarded a contract valued at $37.6M over a five and half year period to support the Navy Consolidated Area Telephone Systems (CATS) in San Diego, California. The CATS contract covers the Operational and Maintenance support for 24 Naval Bases in the San Diego Area including Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) and Naval Bases at Seal Beach, Ventura County, Lemoore and Monterey. NCTS has a deep history of critical Navy communication including the 1940 transmission of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Today NCTS provides tactical and non-tactical telecommunications afloat and ashore to over 80,000 customers and is known as a cutting edge leader in the San Diego Metropolitan Region and a worldwide in Naval Communications. The NCTS regionalized Base Communication Office (BCO) contracted Tyto Athene, an Avaya Diamond certified full-service systems integrator, to continue to support and maintain the entire CATS network including voice, data, and networking technology. The contract includes:

Support for over 120,000 users, circuits and trunks

Avaya Switching network comprised of Avaya G3R, CM2, CM4 and CM6 voice switches

OSP support of underground and aerial copper and fiber optic cables

Maintenance, Programming and deployment of Ciena Transport, Tellabs GPON, Actelis Networks, Positron, Adtran and other various telecom equipment

For the past three years, Tyto Athene’s San Diego Project Management Office has been supporting NCTS and will continue to operate out of that location. Tyto will continue to provide support for the Navy’s Outside Plant (OSP) infrastructure, Inside Plant (ISP) maintenance and programming on the CATS Network, Avaya Voice Network Switching Equipment, peripheral circuits and equipment.

About Tyto Athene, LLC:

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and UC systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.gotyto.com.