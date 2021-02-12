Friends of Youth Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Virtual Fundraiser

Don't miss a celebration that's been 70 years in the making! Join us virtually on March 26th for our Celebration of Youth, an annual fundraising luncheon supporting Friends of Youth programs and clients. Celebration of Youth brings together community, civic, and business leaders and donors for an afternoon of inspiration. This year, our event is virtual, but the excitement and engagement will continue. Besides celebrating with Friends, guests will have the opportunity to: enjoy Q&A sessions with program staff, discover what’s next in service to youth facing homelessness from a panel of business and nonprofit leaders, hear stories of inspiration and transformation from former clients, celebrate 70 years of uplifting lives with the family of Friends of Youth founder Ida Matsen, and a special appearance by Molly Shen of KOMO 4 News, and become a change agent for youth in need.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to concerns about COVID-19, Friends of Youth, a King County, WA organization that partners with youth and families to provide the relationships, resources, and skills they need to attain personal growth and success, will celebrate its 70th Anniversary virtually. On Friday, March 26, 2021, our "Celebration of Youth 2021" will be livestreamed and is open to all.

" Celebration of Youth is our annual fundraising luncheon that brings together community, civic, and business leaders and donors for an afternoon of inspiration and impact. Due to the pandemic, we did not gather last year but will come together in March, albeit virtually, to support Friends of Youth’s critical programs and mark the organization’s 70th anniversary,” said Paul Lwali, President and Chief Executive Officer, Friends of Youth. “ Don’t miss a celebration that’s been seven decades in the making!"

Recognized as a leader in developing, providing, and advocating for services for children, youth, and their families, Friends of Youth believes that all youth should have every opportunity to succeed, and our services are designed to fulfill that vision in three core areas:

Homeless Youth Services: Providing a continuum of critical services for homeless youth, young adults, and young families, including street outreach, drop-in day services, case management, employment services, emergency overnight shelter, and transitional housing.

Residential Youth Services: Providing residential supports for youth through foster care, emergency shelter, residential treatment, case management, independent living skills coaching, and counseling.

Youth and Family Services: Providing mental health and substance abuse counseling, home visiting programs for young parents, and prevention services for youth and families.

" The number of youth experiencing homelessness in our community is growing, and due to COVID-19, this number will only increase," said Lynn Juniel, Friends of Youth’s Development Director. " We provide life-sustaining resources to community members in need and have seen an increase in both demand for our services and the costs associated with keeping our youth and staff healthy and safe. By joining our virtual event, you will have the chance to ensure Friends of Youth can continue to serve those most in need and become a part of our seven-decade legacy.”

This year we are thrilled to partner with one of the region’s best from-scratch catering companies, Off the Vine, to make the event even more memorable. Guests can order Experience Boxes with delicious lunch selections and unique youth-created mementos. Also, this fundraiser will have a packed, livestreamed program thanks to our collaboration with Zeacon, a local, minority-owned technology agency whose mission is to intelligently connect communities. For more information or to register, visit www.friendsofyouth.org/coy. Anyone interested in learning more about being a sponsor, donor, or have questions about Friends of Youth can contact Lynn@friendsofyouth.org.

About Friends of Youth

Since 1951, Friends of Youth has been helping young people in challenging circumstances get their lives back on track. Today, Friends of Youth positively impacts over 3,200 children, youth, and their families each year, at 24 sites and programs in 18 cities across the East and North King County region. In addition to operating the only overnight youth shelters on the Eastside, the agency offers youth development initiatives, in-home family support for young parents and guardians of children up to five years old, parent education, youth and family counseling, substance abuse counseling, therapeutic foster care, residential treatment, and transitional housing for homeless young people and teen mothers.

About Zeacon

Zeacon is a technology firm that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of the physical and virtual worlds.