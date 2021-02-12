24 hours of “Ghost” for the first time ever on cable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--*PROMO: HERE

To wrap up MTV’s “Love Gone Wrong” week, for the first time ever, the network will air the iconic movie Ghost for 24 hours starting Saturday, February 13th at 7PM ET/PT ending Sunday, February 14th at 7PM ET/PT for Valentine’s Day.

Viewers can test their knowledge of the 1990 romantic classic starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tony Goldwyn with on-air trivia that highlights facts about the cast, the film itself, and some little-known info that scrolls as the movie plays.