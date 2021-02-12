GigNet Signs Agreement with Aldea Maya in Tulum Mexico To Provide Broadband for Luxury Development

TULUM, QUINTANA ROO, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Cancun through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing broadband for fast and reliable Internet to the Aldea Maya residential community.

Aldea Maya is one of the most innovative real estate projects in the region, an international modern planned development with exceptional features and amenities. As the center of modern life in the Riviera Maya, the community mergers the antiquity and mysticism of the Mayan jungle with the contemporary lifestyle. GigNet is building an international standard fiber optic network throughout the development.

This project consists of the most exclusive private residential properties and luxury condominiums in Tulum. Created with a vision of architectural and urban design that is 100% eco-sustainable, Aldea Maya will feature a holistic center and environmental workshops. GigNet will enable residents to enjoy a lifestyle in balance with nature while also staying connected to friends and family and to access work, education, health care and other online services at the highest speeds in Riviera Maya.

“Internet has become an essential necessity especially since the onset of the pandemic and we are excited about giving homeowners and residents in the Tulum area with world class connectivity,” said Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico. “We will be supplying our GigNet “Smart Community” service in Aldea Maya for fast, reliable digital services enabling simultaneous use of cloud and streaming applications such as Zoom calls, Netflix streaming and PlayStations gaming. Smart homes require the secure high-speed broadband that GigNet is building a reputation for.”

“Dependable internet connection has become more important than ever. We use it when we are conducting our business or attending school from home. We also use it for entertainment purposes as well as security. I know GigNet can meet the expectations that our residents have regarding connectivity, having previously experienced their service myself.” said Robert Kelleher of Inmobilia Group, the developer of Aldea Maya. “GigNet is using their capital for the project and is deploying a custom-built fiber-optic network at the property to meet our current and future connectivity needs, supported by the newest and best network in the region.”

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.