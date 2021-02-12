American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Awards Dr. Anthony Fauci with 2021 Public Service Award

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) today presented Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., NIAID Director and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, with its 2021 Public Service Award. The annual award recognizes an individual who has advanced the interests of patients or given special service to the patients and families ASTCT serves.

ASTCT is essential in securing the highest industry standards and guidelines for blood and marrow transplant (BMT) and cellular therapy patients to bring the best in comprehensive care across the world. Gene and cell therapy are at the cutting edge of medicine today, and ASTCT serves as a resource organization for physicians, researchers and patients, to ensure that the highest quality of data and information is accessible to all who need it. With an international professional membership of 2,600 physicians, investigators and healthcare professionals from more than 45 countries, ASTCT’s mission is dedicated to improving the application and success of advanced life-saving therapies.

Presenting the award was Pavan R. Reddy, M.D., President of ASTCT. Dr. Reddy's research interests focus on understanding the immunobiology of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in the laboratory, and translating the insights gained into improved treatments for patients with GVHD. He praised Dr. Fauci’s steadfastness towards our collective understanding of and belief in science.

“Dr. Fauci’s impact on public health throughout the last year has been immeasurable, and we are thankful that his efforts are also advancing the science of cellular therapies,” said Dr. Reddy. “Dr. Fauci’s tireless and continued work in the area of infectious diseases and immunology throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue to benefit blood and marrow transplant and cellular therapy patients for years to come. Additionally, his lifetime work in immunology and HIV have inspired many advances, including the notion of transplantation as a potential cure for HIV patients.”

As with many other treatment and patient management areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been countless BMT providers and patients challenged with how this virus could impact treatment and care. ASTCT quickly stepped up as an industry contributor and standards organization to produce the necessary guidelines to be adopted and implemented for BMT patients regarding COVID-19-related issues. From supporting the research and development to providing treatment and training guidelines during uniquely challenging times, ASTCT endeavors every day to bring visionary tools, guidelines and resources to pioneer and elevate stem and immune cell therapies that will ensure better patient outcomes across many disease categories.

About the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy

The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT), with headquarters in Chicago, is a professional society of 2,600 healthcare professionals and scientists from more than 45 countries who are dedicated to improving the application and success of blood and marrow transplantation and related cellular therapies. ASTCT strives to be the leading organization promoting research, education and clinical practice to deliver the best, comprehensive patient care.