SCP Hotel Launches Every Stay Does Good

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCP Hotels today launched Every Stay Does Good, driving measurable positive impacts to the world every time a guest checks in for a stay. Through the new program, every guest choosing to stay at an SCP Hotel will enable the following positive impacts to the world around us:

SOUL – Provide one youth with WE Well-being lessons, giving them the tools and resources to foster resiliency, create meaningful connections and build life-long skills that promote mental well-being;

COMMUNITY – Light the home of one family caring for a critically ill child for 24-hours through Miracles For Kids; and

PLANET – Plant one tree in an unnaturally deforested area through One Tree Planted.

“Every time a guest chooses to stay at an SCP Hotel, not only do they get to enjoy SCP’s exceptional service, amenities and bohemian vibe, they also are consciously choosing to join a community that is driving positive change in the world around us,” said Soul Community Planet Co-Founder and CEO Ken Cruse.

SCP, a Holistic Hospitality company, is founded on the core values of wellness (Soul), kindness (Community) and sustainability (Planet). As a new company, which today has just three hotels, SCP’s guests have already planted nearly 25,000 trees through its partnership with One Tree Planted, supported WE Charities through the sale of ME to WE products in its Provisions markets and supported hundreds of in-need families with children battling life-threatening illnesses through Miracles For Kids.

“Miracles For Kids is honored to be partnering with such an intentional organization dedicated to affecting positive change for both individuals and the community,” said Miracles For Kids Co-Founder and CEO Autumn Strier. “SCP’s Every Stay Does Good program aligns directly with our mission and values, helping struggling families with critically-ill children keep the lights on and the bills paid.”

Today’s announcement expands on SCP’s commitment to its values and advances the pillars of its ethos through local partnerships, providing things such as fresh produce and ethically farmed meats; mindfulness and yoga classes featuring local experts, coworking space and its Fair Trade Pricing offer. SCP also works to ensure each stay is good for the planet by eliminating single use plastic bottles and plastic shower amenities, extensively using eco-friendly materials in its renovations, and incorporating new energy-efficient systems and solar power.

“Soul Community Planet is for people who believe in the power of healthy living, kindness toward others and compassion for the planet,” Cruse added. “While SCP is comprised of attractively priced, eco-friendly places for guests to stay, work, or dine, the true heart of SCP is the sense of purpose we share with our SCP community. This is the foundation of what we call Holistic Hospitality.”

About Soul Community Planet

San Juan Capistrano, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes that share its core values. For more information, go to www.SoulCommunityPlanet.com.

About WE Well-being

WE Well-being is a program that empowers youth, educators and families with tools and resources to promote their own mental well-being and the well-being of their community. Drawing upon evidence based mental health promotion and prevention strategies, we support the early development of mental well-being through accessible and inclusive programs, making well-being stigma free, and reaching millions of youth and families. Translating the science of well-being into everyday action, we provide clear pathways and resources to promote mental well-being, including through action-oriented curriculum in schools, professional learning for educators, youth and family workshops, mass awareness campaigns, books and workbooks. To learn more about the WE Well-being program visit www.we.org/wellbeing.

About Miracles For Kids

Miracles For Kids is one of the only organizations on the West Coast providing monthly financial assistance, subsidized housing, mental health services and wellness activities to families with a critically-ill child. The services help to create stability when families are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child’s life. Founded in 2002, Miracles For Kids has a main office in Tustin, Calif., and a subsidized housing complex, Miracle Manor, in Orange, Calif. To learn more about how Miracles For Kids has joined forces with parents and loved ones, visit www.miraclesforkids.org.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a non-profit environmental charity on a mission of global reforestation. Through their partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. State Forest and Conservation District, they plant trees around the globe, including several states in the US - California, Colorado, Florida and Oregon. For more information, visit https://onetreeplanted.org.