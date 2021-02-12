Southeastern Grocers Launches 10 Days of Appreciation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, today will begin a series of events to celebrate community heroes, love and kindness. Over the course of 10 days, SEG and its associates will take part in and host several community events to show their appreciation for fellow frontline workers and celebrate love and kindness with customers and neighbors.

The series of events will begin today with the grocer’s own Frontline Heroes Day. Today, SEG will focus on honoring all associates with a celebration at each store to highlight and thank associates for going above and beyond when the community needed them most. Associates will also be recognized and rewarded for their hard work, dedication and commitment.

Elizabeth Thompson, EVP & Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our hardworking associates have displayed incredible acts of kindness, selflessness and love for their community and each other over the past year. They have gone the extra degree to ensure their friends, families and neighbors have access to healthy food, and a safe shopping experience they can always count on. Our trusted associates have become the backbone of their communities during an incredibly difficult time. We are honored to celebrate our frontline heroes and express our immense gratitude for their continued commitment to spreading kindness throughout the communities we serve.”

SEG has everything customers need to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home from chocolates to roses, but the grocer recognizes our communities are most in need of compassion and kindness this year. SEG is encouraging all customers to nominate a deserving hero, family member or friend for the grocer’s “Share the rewards” sweepstakes for a chance to receive $50 in points for both the nominee and nominator. Customers can nominate a deserving individual through the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie app through Feb. 23.1

To spread kindness throughout the Southeast, the grocer will “Spread the Love” on Wednesday, Feb. 17 in celebration of National Random Acts of Kindness Day. In celebration of the day, each Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie store will select a local school, fire station, police station or frontline heroic organization of their choice to receive free SE Grocers bagels and cream cheese. The grocer will also spread kindness at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Baptist Hospital in Downtown Jacksonville with the donation of 500 bags of “Essentials for Essential Workers.” The donation event will provide essential grocery items to essential hospital employees as a thank you for keeping the community safe. SEG hopes the random acts will spread kindness throughout the community.

To conclude the 10 days of appreciation, SEG will celebrate Supermarket Employee Day to show appreciation for all of the invaluable services its associates and fellow supermarket employees have performed over the last year. FMI – The Food Industry Association, declared Feb. 22 Supermarket Employee Day to recognize the hard work and dedication of food industry employees as they continue to feed families and enrich lives. SEG associates have contributed and volunteered countless hours in their communities to provide access to safe, healthy and affordable food while displaying courage, compassion and dedication for their communities. Customers can join in the celebration by sharing words of gratitude or with a socially distant thank you to their local grocery store team.

SEG encourages the community to join in the celebration of appreciation, love and kindness over the next 10 days by celebrating with loved ones, sharing gratitude with local frontline heroes and by spreading joy through random acts of kindness.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

1For complete sweepstakes information, including terms and conditions, please visit www.frescoymas.com/sharetherewards, www.harveyssupermarkets.com/sharetherewards or www.winndixie.com/sharetherewards.