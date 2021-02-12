KBRA Releases Project Finance, Energy, and Infrastructure Conference Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) hosted the Project Finance, Energy, and Infrastructure Conference earlier this month. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) set the stage at the webinar event, noting that the theme—Noteworthy Trends in Project Finance, Infrastructure and Midstream Energy—deals with two long-term challenges facing the U.S. economy that she is focused on, namely, fixing crumbling infrastructure and promoting energy innovation.

KBRA’s Van Hesser, Chief Strategist, and William Cox, Global Head of Corporate, Financial, and Government Ratings, then discussed how ESG has become an undeniably powerful force driving investment decisions across asset classes, including how KBRA looks at ESG. KBRA’s approach is quite different from other credit rating agencies, something KBRA calls “ESG Management.”

The first panel was moderated by KBRA Senior Managing Director Andrew Giudici and covered Investor Perspectives, with four investors from varied institutions. The panel covered trends in the market, energy transition, refinancing risk, and other key topic areas for investors.

The second panel comprised four bankers and was moderated by KBRA Senior Director Marisol Gonzalez de Cosio. The panel gave an overview of last year’s issuance, asset types, new transaction structures, and investor’s appetite. Expectations for 2021 were shared, including views on the Biden administration’s possible impact on the Project Finance and Infrastructure space.

The final panel of the day, which focused on Midstream Energy, was also moderated by Andrew Giudici. Panelists covered issuance in 2020 and expectations for 2021. Participants noted the acceleration of ESG matters over the past 12 months and agreed this will likely continue under the new Biden administration, which endorses the “de-carbonization” of energy.

Click here to view the full report.

