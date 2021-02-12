CUPE Newfoundland and Labrador Ratifies Collective Agreement With Province

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE Newfoundland and Labrador members have ratified an agreement with the provincial government for a two-year extension of current collective agreements. The extended agreements cover the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022.

The agreement includes wage increases consistent with the deals reached with other public sector unions in the province, as well as a modest improvement for post-employment benefits for employees hired after March 31, 2020.

“This is a concession-free agreement and we’re pleased with the outcome,” says CUPE NL President Sherry Hillier. “CUPE Newfoundland and Labrador will always resist concessions, two-tier contract provisions, and precarious work.”

CUPE represents approximately 3,700 provincial public service employees who work in health care, long-term care, NL Housing, school boards, libraries, Treasury Board and Government House, as well as transition houses and group homes.

