Sephora Collection Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Brother Vellies, Designed by Founder and Creative Director Aurora James

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sephora Collection, known for its high-quality beauty products at affordable price points, debuted a limited-edition collection of designer makeup bags as part of a new partnership with premium fashion brand Brother Vellies. This collaboration makes Brother Vellies’ luxury accessories, which celebrate traditional artisanal design practices and techniques, accessible to all via three affordable makeup bag designs, now on sale at Sephora and on Sephora.com.

“We’ve long admired both the Brother Vellies brand and all that Aurora herself has done to advance diversity & inclusion in retail and beyond,” said Brooke Banwart, Vice President and General Manager of Sephora Collection North America. “With the launch of this collaboration, we’re thrilled to be able to make Brother Vellies accessories available to all Sephora shoppers, continuing to deliver on our promise of high-quality goods at an affordable price point.”

“Over two years in the making, we are thrilled to finally share these bags with the world,” said Aurora James, Founder and Creative Director of Brother Vellies. “We could not imagine partnering with any brand but Sephora on this collaboration. We are so proud of their efforts to bring more diversity to their shelves. This coupled with Brother Vellies’ goal of keeping artisan design practices and techniques alive, is the type of energy that we continue to support.”

The collection includes the following three makeup bags ranging in price from $30 - $48:

Brother Vellies x Sephora Traincase ($30): A soft train case with an angled zipper for maximum storage and accessibility to all of your makeup essentials. This storage friendly train case features a pink faux alligator finish and cheetah print canvas exterior with a faux-suede lining on the inside.

Brother Vellies x Sephora Large Bag ($38): This 3-in-1 set includes a large clear bag housing two smaller pouches, one in a faux alligator finish and the other in canvas featuring a beautiful cheetah print for stylish and convenient storage.

Brother Vellies x Sephora Doodle Bag ($48): This cosmetic bag, inspired by Brother Vellies' Mexican-made Doodle Boots, celebrates the power of collaboration beyond borders, created in Mexico with love.

The Sephora Collection x Brother Vellies collaboration will be available at Sephora and on Sephora.com for a limited time only.

Although this partnership launch has been in the works for over two years, Sephora and Brother Vellies founder Aurora James made headlines in 2020 when Sephora became the first major retailer to accept James’ 15 Percent Pledge, effectively committing 15% of its shelf space to Black-owned brands.

